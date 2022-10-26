Halloween Hottie! Scout Willis Gets In The Holiday Spirit To Promote Her Concert
Scout Willis is stepping out of her famous parents' shadow. On Monday, October 24, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter took to Instagram to spread the word about her live performance alongside friend Odessa Jorgensen, and she added a seasonally appropriate twist to the promo by taking photos in a Halloween shop.
"Come see me and my child tonight 9 PM... or else," Willis said while holding a haunted baby doll and mask.
Willis had fawned over her collaboration via social media a day earlier as well.
WHO'S WHO? SCOUT WILLIS IS IDENTICAL TO MOM DEMI MOORE IN THESE SEXY SNAPS: PHOTOS
"BACK TOGETHER WITH @thisisodessa AT LAST!! Monday 10/24 I’ll be opening for my dear friend Odessa at @clubteegee in Atwater Village," she wrote in a caption. "Tickets are donation based at the door. Show starts at 9pm - hope to see you there."
Willis' jam session comes shortly after she celebrated the one-year anniversary of her song “LOVE WITHOUT POSSESSION," and on Saturday, October 15, the creative shared a heartfelt message with her fans to thank them for their support and vulnerability.
"Today on the first birthday of this precious child of my brain and heart, I feel I have two debts of gratitude (among so so many) to acknowledge: To that tender version of me who’s hard work and dedication gifted me the phenomenal life I have now, and to all of you, who have listened, found yourselves in this story and have so generously shared your reflections with me about what this song means to you," she wrote.
"Your participation and love has changed my life in the most subtle and profound ways," the chanteuse added. "Thank you so so much for receiving me with so much love! What has shifted or changed for you in the past year."
Scout isn't the only Willis sister who has vocal talents, as her eldest sibling, Rumer, appeared in the Broadway revival of Chicago and nabbed a recurring role on Empire.
The Willis girls might be forging their own paths, but they've clearly inherited their parents' talent!