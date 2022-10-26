Halloween Hottie! Scout Willis Gets In The Holiday Spirit To Promote Her Concert

Willis' jam session comes shortly after she celebrated the one-year anniversary of her song “LOVE WITHOUT POSSESSION," and on Saturday, October 15, the creative shared a heartfelt message with her fans to thank them for their support and vulnerability.

"Today on the first birthday of this precious child of my brain and heart, I feel I have two debts of gratitude (among so so many) to acknowledge: To that tender version of me who’s hard work and dedication gifted me the phenomenal life I have now, and to all of you, who have listened, found yourselves in this story and have so generously shared your reflections with me about what this song means to you," she wrote.