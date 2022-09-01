Emma Heming Willis Slams Haters Calling Her A 'Drama Queen' After She Opens Up On Grieving Bruce Willis' Aphasia Diagnosis
Standing her ground! Emma Heming Willis took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 30, also known as "Grief Awareness Day", to open up on her struggles with her her husband Bruce Willis' recent aphasia diagnosis.
Now, the mother-of-two is hitting back at haters insisting she's being overdramatic.
The 44-year-old shared several of the nasty comments to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 31.
EMMA HEMING SPENDS TIME WITH HER 2 DAUGHTERS AFTER SAYING SHE IS SOAKING UP EVERY MOMENT WITH ILL HUSBAND BRUCE WILLIS — SEE PICS
"She's such a drama queen," one user commented in the screenshot, with another adding, "When you marry an old man DECADES older than you are, you become their caregivers, that's what you signed up for deal with it and stop complaining."
A third wrote, "Oh she will cope just fine with $$$ ... she needs to stop whining and show her children how to cope gracefully."
EMMA HEMING SHARES ADORABLE FAMILY MOMENT OF BRUCE WILLIS HOWLING ALONG WITH DOG & DAUGHTER — SEE PHOTO!
"When you’re not allowed to talk grief, self-care or being human in the world on grief awareness day," Heming Willis shared to her Story on Wednesday, August 31. "My gawd. But in the words of the great, philosophical, insightful Bruce Willis … ‘Ah, f**k em.'"
As OK! previously reported, Heming Willis bravely shared her private grief in a candid social media message, calling the last few months "the summer of self-discovery," spent "finding new hobbies" and trying to step out of her comfort zone.
"My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live alongside it," she wrote. "As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too."
Earlier this year, Heming Willis revealed the beloved Die Hard actor was diagnosed with aphasia — a cognitive disorder that affects memory and communication — forcing him to step back from his acting career.
"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," she explained at the time. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."