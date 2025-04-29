Scout Willis Goes Braless in Skimpy Ensemble at Stagecoach: Photos

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore went braless in a plunging beige crop top and belly-baring, yellow mini shorts while enjoying the country music festival.

Scout showed off her Free People country-inspired attire in a Monday, April 28, Instagram post recapping her weekend. The singer accented her outfit with gold hoop earrings and a green-and-white floral choker as she kept her ultra-long brunette locks flowing. She jumped up and down in the crowd to Creed, a band she also mentioned in the social media caption, "See you at Creed?"

The star, 33, who also rocked cowboy boots, danced among the desert palm trees with her friends, including fellow musician Wilow Avalon.

When she wasn't sipping on a drink at Ray's Bar, Scout could be seen sitting on the shoulders of a man in the crowd while sporting another festival look: a green tie-front top exposing her stomach with jeans. In one photo, she layered her look for the evening with a white fringe moto jacket.