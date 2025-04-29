Scout Willis Goes Braless in Skimpy Ensemble at Stagecoach: Photos
Scout Willis let loose at Stagecoach.
The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore went braless in a plunging beige crop top and belly-baring, yellow mini shorts while enjoying the country music festival.
Scout showed off her Free People country-inspired attire in a Monday, April 28, Instagram post recapping her weekend. The singer accented her outfit with gold hoop earrings and a green-and-white floral choker as she kept her ultra-long brunette locks flowing. She jumped up and down in the crowd to Creed, a band she also mentioned in the social media caption, "See you at Creed?"
The star, 33, who also rocked cowboy boots, danced among the desert palm trees with her friends, including fellow musician Wilow Avalon.
When she wasn't sipping on a drink at Ray's Bar, Scout could be seen sitting on the shoulders of a man in the crowd while sporting another festival look: a green tie-front top exposing her stomach with jeans. In one photo, she layered her look for the evening with a white fringe moto jacket.
The 33-year-old is no stranger to showing skin, as earlier this month, she shared a series of snapshots lying among rocks in a light blue thong hiked all the way up to her hips. She captioned the carousel, "Went outside, it healed me."
On April 13, Scout went topless, wearing nothing but tiny bikini bottoms while at the lake with her mysterious boyfriend.
The singer also showed off her legs in professional images she posted at the end of March, donning fishnet tights and an unbuttoned shirt.
Scout has stayed relatively quiet about her romantic life on social media and has not yet identified her anonymous lover who's appeared on her social media recently.
She was most recently linked to singer Jake Miller, whom she dated for five years as of 2022. The duo took a trip to Paris in September 2022 and published numerous Instagram photos of their adventures.
Scout gave a shout-out to her man on social media in 2021, writing, "I Love you so much, thank you for holding it down and being a better partner than I could ever have dreamed of. You drive me to the airport every single time!"
It is unclear when or how their connection fizzled out.
Scout focuses primarily on sharing her music online, whether riffing in the living room with her collaborators or singing along to her friend Dylan Smucker playing guitar.
On March 12, she gave a behind-the-scenes look at one of her onstage performances at a Tennessee bar called The Green Light. She played guitar as she belted out the lyrics, "I've known pain as a friend/ And I will let it lead me where it may/ I am not ashamed/ I will know it by your name."