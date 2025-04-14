or
Scout Willis Goes Semi-Nude in Public Wearing Tiny Bikini on Hot Vacation With Her Mysterious Boyfriend: Photo

Source: MEGA

Scout Willis went topless on vacation with a new and unknown lover.

April 14 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Scout Willis almost exposed it all while on vacation with a mysterious beau.

The singer, 33, went topless and donned just a tiny thong while enjoying a day at the lake with her boyfriend on Sunday, April 13.

Source: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

The star — who is the daughter of famous parents Demi Moore and Bruce Willis — has stayed relatively hush about her current lover, as there are no pictures of him on her Instagram feed and instead mostly videos of her singing alone and with friends as of late.

On Tuesday, April 8, she shared a video of herself belting out a song in a living room with fellow musicians Tim Mcnalley and Nyan Feder. A few days prior, she posted more behind-the-scenes photos and videos of herself recording music in Nashville, Tenn., at the stage door of the Grand Ole Opry and exploring the city with friends.

Source: MEGA

Scout Willis was most recently linked to musician Jake Miller.

Scout was most recently linked to singer Jake Miller, whom she was dating for five years as of 2022. The duo enjoyed a romantic vacation to Paris in September 2022, sharing numerous Instagram snapshots exploring the City of Love.

In September 2021, Scout posted an ode to her man on Instagram, writing, "I Love you so much, thank you for holding it down and being a better partner than I could ever have dreamed of. You drive me to the airport every single time!"

It is unclear when the pair split, but they haven't been seen or posted together over the past two years.

Source: MEGA

Scout Willis spoke out on Thursday, April 9, about her sister Talullah's recent comments on Ashton Kutcher.

Scout's sister Tallulah recently made a rare public comment about her mother's relationship with their former stepdad, Ashton Kutcher. On an April 9 Instagram post where Gwyneth Paltrow spoke about step-parenting, the younger sister commented, "I have a lot to say on this! Especially how to move through an ex- step parent."

At the premiere of The Carters on Thursday, April 9, the 33-year-old was asked her thoughts on Tallulah's remark, spilling that "no one has to be the bad guy."

Source: MEGA

Scout Willis is the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

"No, and I don’t think so. That’s not the way I hold it [or] my mom holds it," Scout said. "I think, since my parents divorced when I was young, it’s always been handled with absolute grace and love, and I think that really is the way forward for everything. It’s just like putting the children first and just handling everything with a lot of mutual respect."

When the reporter referred to Tallulah later admitting that her words "probably should've been a private message," Scout said, "Tallulah is not nothing if not vulnerable and wonderful online."

