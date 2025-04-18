or
Scout Willis, 33, Shows Off Tiny String Bikini After Going Topless With Mysterious New Boyfriend: Photos

photo of Scout Willis
Source: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

Scout Willis took an adventure with a mysterious new boyfriend.

By:

April 18 2025, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter Scout Willis looked stunning as she posed on the edge of a waterfall in a tiny string bikini. The 33-year-old posted several snapshots of herself in the revealing bathing suit.

The singer appeared gleeful as she lounged on the rocky incline with her pale blue bottoms and red sweater. “Went outside, it healed me,” Scout captioned her Instagram post from Friday, April 18.

scout willis string bikini topless new boyfriend
Source: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

The singer posed in a string bikini and red sweater.

She also shared an intimate photo of her alleged new boyfriend, who stripped down to his boxers as they sat topless in the water. The couple caught the private moment from a recording device that was placed atop the waterfall.

Scout previously shared the footage of her and her unknown beau on April 13 — and it was just too steamy not to post again.

singer scout willis string bikini topless new boyfriend
Source: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

Fans commented on Scout Willis' goddess-like beauty.

Many fans of the singer commented on her beauty and complimented her for looking like a “goddess.”

“The divine feminine of your aura is radiating through my phone right now, and I couldn't be more happy,” wrote one person.

“Heavenly — both you and the view,” said another.

scout willis string bikini topless mysterious new boyfriend
Source: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

Scout Willis belted a love song, seemingly directed at her new beau, in a recent Instagram post.

Despite giving her fans a glimpse into her blossoming relationship, Scout hasn’t shared much about him on her social media. Instead, she's focused on musical content and modeling photos.

In a post from April 8, the singer belted a folk song with lyrics that appeared to be about her new fling. “And oh! I'm in love with your potential, but what of the man that you are? And oh! We're addicted to each other, and that can only take us so far,” she sang.

scout willis string bikini topless with new boyfriend
Source: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

Scout Willis previously dated singer Jake Miller.

Though Scout hasn’t confirmed her new relationship, she dated musician Jake Miller for five years. The former couple enjoyed many PDA-packed outings, with one vacation being a trip to Paris in the summer of 2022.

While Scout keeps busy with her new romance, her sister Tallulah, 31, has attempted to make headway with healing from her relationship with their ex-stepdad, Ashton Kutcher. The No Strings Attached actor dated the sisters’ mom, Demi, from 2003 until 2011, when the pair separated. They finalized their divorce in 2013.

singer scout willis tiny string bikini topless new boyfriend
Source: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

Scout Willis' sister Tallulah Willis recently said she needed to heal from having Ashton Kutcher as her stepfather.

In an April Instagram post from Gwyneth Paltrow about blended families, Tallulah commented, “I have a lot to say on this! Especially how to move through an ex-stepparent,” adding, “No one needs to be [the] bad guy for a situation to be healed. There’s room for everyone.”

