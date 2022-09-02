Scout Willis Enjoys 'Patiently' Awaited European Vacation With Boyfriend Jake Miller
The tour of love! Scout Willis has been trotting around Europe during her well-deserved vacation with boyfriend Jake Miller. The talented musician shared highlights of her romantic trip to Paris with her Instagram followers on Thursday, September 1.
The longtime lovers pit-stopped at Jeff Koons' "Bouquet of Tulips" monument in the French capital for some fun photos, where the two looked abnormally small while standing beside the 41-foot-tall structure.
Prior to traveling over to the City of Love, the 31-year-old and her man spent some time at gorgeous hotel in Greece. While enjoying the well-deserved couples trip, Willis set aside an hour of her day to join the "How Long Gone" podcast. The Breakfast of Champions actress connected with co-hosts Chris Black and Jason Stewart through Zoom to discuss various topics of life, family and self love.
During the interview, the Hollywood-born star opened up about her current mindset as she managed her mental health while also trying to soak up every minute of her time away.
Scout had been "patiently waiting [her] turn," to travel to Europe, after focusing in on her self-titled album — which was officially released at the end of June.
"I am swimming in these turquoise waters. I'm reading a bunch of British crime thrillers," expressed the brunette beauty. "I just get all this time to read and super tan.”
Yet, upon arrival, Willis admitted to still having a "full freakout."
“I was so uncomfortable in my own skin, in a way I haven’t felt in so long,” expressed the 34-year-old regarding her slight panic.
Willis explained she found herself faced with an "overload of these really amazing things that [she does want]," which has left her "craving safety and home and what [she knows] because it feels uncomfortable to have such a beautiful life that you've earned and created for yourself."
The "Love Without Possession" singer could potentially be feeling a bit homesick while on her vacation away, as her father Bruce Willis remains back at home battling aphasia.
OK! learned the 67-year-old actor was stepping away from acting back in March. Despite the difficult time, the family has banded together and is seemingly closer than ever, as they work to keep the actor healthy and his spirts high.