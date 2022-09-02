Scout Willis Enjoys 'Patiently' Awaited European Vacation With Boyfriend Jake Miller

The longtime lovers pit-stopped at Jeff Koons' "Bouquet of Tulips" monument in the French capital for some fun photos, where the two looked abnormally small while standing beside the 41-foot-tall structure.

EMMA HEMING IS 'LEARNING TO LIVE' WITH BRUCE WILLIS' HEARTBREAKING APHASIA DIAGNOSIS

Prior to traveling over to the City of Love, the 31-year-old and her man spent some time at gorgeous hotel in Greece. While enjoying the well-deserved couples trip, Willis set aside an hour of her day to join the "How Long Gone" podcast. The Breakfast of Champions actress connected with co-hosts Chris Black and Jason Stewart through Zoom to discuss various topics of life, family and self love.