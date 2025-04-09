Demi Moore's Daughter Tallulah Willis Has 'a Lot to Say' About Ex-Stepdad Ashton Kutcher in Cryptic Statement
Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis left a cryptic comment on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Instagram post about her ex-stepdad, Ashton Kutcher.
Paltrow, who talked about stepparenting on her “Goop” podcast this April, shared a brief look at the episode on her Instagram.
“As I sat down to record this week's solo episode of the 'Goop' podcast, I found myself reflecting on the messy, beautiful and often surprising realities of stepparenting,” the Shallow Hal actress captioned her post. “Of course, I couldn't have the conversation without the person who's lived it all with me — my husband, Brad. We talk about the missteps, the rituals and the truths that helped us build a blended family that feels uniquely, imperfectly ours. It's layered, evolving, and deeply human.”
Willis soon appeared in Paltrow’s comments section, saying she has first-hand experience with blended families and the impact it has on the children.
“I have a lot to say on this! Especially how to move through an ex-stepparent,” the 31-year-old wrote.
A curious fan responded to Willis, asking her if she was talking about Kutcher, whom her mom was married to between 2005 and 2013.
“This maybe should have been a private message lol but yes, I have personal experience with this,” she wrote. "It’s an important conversation to have TBH.”
Willis added: “Also, no one needs to be [a] bad guy for a situation to be healed. There’s room for everyone.”
The Scarlet Letter actress and her two sisters, Rumer Willis, 36, and Scout Willis, 33, were teens when their mom began her relationship with the No Strings Attached heartthrob — who is 15 years her junior.
Though Demi and Ashton filed for a divorce in 2011, the actor’s presence affected Tallulah’s relationship with her mom, making her question if she loved her.
During a Red Table Talk episode in 2019 with her mom and sisters, Tallulah explained how Demi would prioritize the That ‘70s Show actor over her.
“Everyone left the house and it was just me living there,” she said. “I know that she does [love me], one hundred percent, but in that moment you're hurt, and you can't fathom that someone that loves you would do that to you, and would choose others more than you.”
Tallulah also shared at the 2023 Stars on Mars premiere that Demi and Ashton’s relationship created an inner turmoil that she had never experienced.
“It was like 2003, my mom had just started dating Ashton," she explained. “It was a moment, a lot going on and I really went inside of myself, and that did send me into like a total dumpster fire. It was really hard, and I'm still unpacking.”
Though Tallulah is still healing from her mom’s marriage to her ex-stepdad, she’s currently in the middle of planning her wedding to Justin Acee. In an effort to have her dad, Bruce Willis, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2023, walk her down the aisle, she’s reportedly speeding up the process before his health continues to decline.