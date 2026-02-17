'Scream' Star Neve Campbell Recalls Hanging Out With 'Lovely' Prince Harry Before He Married Meghan Markle
Feb. 17 2026, Published 3:28 p.m. ET
Neve Campbell looked back on hanging out with Prince Harry years before he married his now-wife, Meghan Markle.
The Scream star, 52, recalled going on a fun outing with the Duke of Sussex, 41, when they crossed paths at a pal's birthday event.
Neve Campbell Looked Back on Her Fun Moment With Prince Harry
"It wasn't a date," the actress cleared up during a recent episode of The Jonathan Ross Show. "I went to a friend's birthday party and someone said, 'There's Harry!' and I was like, 'Harry who?' 'Prince Harry.'"
At the costumed fête, Harry and the Party of Five alum began talking for a while.
At the time, Harry divulged to Campbell that "he had a poster of me on his wall when he was a child, which I thought, 'That's a little awkward. How old?'"
"I don't know if that was a line, though. It could've been a line," Campbell said on the British chat show.
However, the hangout didn't go beyond the party. "We had a dance," she said. "We had a nice time. We didn't exchange numbers or anything."
Nevertheless, the iconic scream queen had a great time and called the Spare author "really lovely."
Neve Campbell Has Been Dating Partner JJ Feild Since 2011
"He started talking about his grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II], and we were chatting, and then I realized who he was talking about, and it was very odd," Campbell said. "He was dropping his Nan's name. It was a bit of a mood killer."
Campbell now shares sons Caspian, 13, and Raynor, 8, with partner JJ Feild, whom she began dating in 2011. Harry tied the knot with Meghan, 44, in 2018, and they are parents to their kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.
Meghan and Harry moved to Monetcito, Calif., in 2020 after opting to become "financially independent."
'Scream 7' Will Debut in Theaters on February 27
As for Campbell, she will be reprising her famous role as final girl Sydney Prescott in this year's Scream 7. The horror film series has been in theaters since 1996, with Sydney often running from her nemesis, Ghostface, in each installment.
Scream 7 will hit theaters on February 27 — three decades since the OG Scream scared fans.
As for if more movies are in the star's future, Campbell told Entertainment Tonight that there will "hopefully" be a Scream 8 if the upcoming sequel breaks into the box office.
"Let's see how audiences like it," she added. "It would be great. It'd be fun."