'Scream' Star Neve Campbell Recalls Hanging Out With 'Lovely' Prince Harry Before He Married Meghan Markle

Neve Campbell Looked Back on Her Fun Moment With Prince Harry

Neve Campbell detailed meeting Prince Harry at a friend's party years before he began dating Meghan Markle, revealing, "We had a dance. We had a nice time." https://t.co/yqDViJYRYh pic.twitter.com/hee9kgJaOW — E! News (@enews) February 17, 2026

"It wasn't a date," the actress cleared up during a recent episode of The Jonathan Ross Show. "I went to a friend's birthday party and someone said, 'There's Harry!' and I was like, 'Harry who?' 'Prince Harry.'" At the costumed fête, Harry and the Party of Five alum began talking for a while. At the time, Harry divulged to Campbell that "he had a poster of me on his wall when he was a child, which I thought, 'That's a little awkward. How old?'"

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in 2018.

"I don't know if that was a line, though. It could've been a line," Campbell said on the British chat show. However, the hangout didn't go beyond the party. "We had a dance," she said. "We had a nice time. We didn't exchange numbers or anything." Nevertheless, the iconic scream queen had a great time and called the Spare author "really lovely."

Neve Campbell Has Been Dating Partner JJ Feild Since 2011

Source: MEGA Neve Campbell shares two children with partner JJ Feild.

"He started talking about his grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II], and we were chatting, and then I realized who he was talking about, and it was very odd," Campbell said. "He was dropping his Nan's name. It was a bit of a mood killer." Campbell now shares sons Caspian, 13, and Raynor, 8, with partner JJ Feild, whom she began dating in 2011. Harry tied the knot with Meghan, 44, in 2018, and they are parents to their kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. Meghan and Harry moved to Monetcito, Calif., in 2020 after opting to become "financially independent."

'Scream 7' Will Debut in Theaters on February 27

Source: @paramountpictures/YouTube Ghostface is back to terrorize Sydney Prescott once again in the upcoming 'Scream 7.'