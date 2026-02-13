Prince Harry's Family Reunion Dubbed 'Super Easy' — But Only If He Reaches Out to One Senior Royal Family Member
Feb. 13 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry has been told repairing relations with the royal family would be "super easy" – but only if he makes one decisive move apologizing directly to his older brother, OK! can reveal.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, has spent the past year edging toward reconciliation with his father, King Charles, 77, after a near two-year estrangement that ended last year with a brief meeting in London as the monarch continues cancer treatment.
Harry has spoken privately of wanting to focus on Charles in the year ahead and hopes the King will visit Montecito to see Meghan Markle, 44, and their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.
Yet the deeper rift with Prince William, 43, remains unresolved.
The timing is fraught. January marked three years since the publication of Spare, Harry's memoir that many within the palace regard as marking the final straw when it came to his family rift.
In the book, Harry alleged he had a physical altercation with William over an argument about Meghan. Since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022, the brothers are believed not to have spoken.
Hopes that Kate Middleton, 43, might act as a bridge have faded following a recent profile suggesting she has drawn a line under the role.
A source said Kate has now stepped back after years of trying to keep channels open.
"For years, Kate made a real effort behind the scenes to protect Harry and keep faith that the situation between him and William could eventually be healed," the insider added. "She stayed hopeful far longer than most people would have, but now she feels emotionally exhausted by the stalemate and believes she has reached the limit of what she can reasonably give without seeing any progress in return."
But the insider also said the solution is straightforward. "In Kate's eyes, the path forward has always been very clear," the source said. "She believes the entire dynamic could shift if Harry were willing to swallow his pride, reach out directly to William, and offer a sincere apology. To her, that single gesture would have the power to unlock everything that has been frozen for so long."
Harry has previously suggested he was waiting for contrition from the institution. In the final episode of Netflix's Harry & Meghan, released in 2022, he said: "You know, I've had to make peace with the fact that we're probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology (from my family.)"
Royal sources say William has long felt the same, leaving both men locked in a stalemate.
According to our insider, that impasse has become impossible for Kate to ignore. "Kate sees a direct apology to William as the most basic and reasonable starting point," the source said. "The longer that step is avoided, the harder it becomes for her to stay invested, because she feels there is nothing left she can do if Harry won't even meet that minimum expectation."
The source added Kate feels her goodwill has been taken for granted, and she has chosen to step back rather than continue pushing alone.
The shift marks a change from late last year, when sources said Kate viewed a planned U.S. visit by her, William, Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, around July 4 as a chance to draw a line under the feud.
"Kate is still very clear that she wanted everyone to stop clinging to old resentments. She still cares about Harry and wants a reunion to happen. But after her health turmoil, she can no longer be the peacemaker and diplomat – she now feels it is time for Harry to reach out to her husband."
The source added Kate feels Harry has deferred too much to Meghan rather than showing independence.
"It's left her questioning whether Harry has become the person she once believed he would be," the insider said. "From her perspective, the way he's handled this situation doesn't align with the strength of character and independence she always expected to see from him as an adult."
A palace aide warned: "William is not in any mindset to offer an apology of his own. Without some form of direct intervention from Charles to force a conversation, the situation is effectively stuck. That kind of pressure from the King is seen as the only realistic way to break the deadlock, and it's something Kate would openly welcome."