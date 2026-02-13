EXCLUSIVE Prince Harry's Family Reunion Dubbed 'Super Easy' — But Only If He Reaches Out to One Senior Royal Family Member Source: MEGA Prince Harry's reunion with the royal family is 'super easy' if he apologizes to Prince William, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Feb. 13 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Prince Harry has been told repairing relations with the royal family would be "super easy" – but only if he makes one decisive move apologizing directly to his older brother, OK! can reveal. The Duke of Sussex, 41, has spent the past year edging toward reconciliation with his father, King Charles, 77, after a near two-year estrangement that ended last year with a brief meeting in London as the monarch continues cancer treatment.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry can reportedly repair family relations if he apologizes to Prince William.

Harry has spoken privately of wanting to focus on Charles in the year ahead and hopes the King will visit Montecito to see Meghan Markle, 44, and their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. Yet the deeper rift with Prince William, 43, remains unresolved. The timing is fraught. January marked three years since the publication of Spare, Harry's memoir that many within the palace regard as marking the final straw when it came to his family rift. In the book, Harry alleged he had a physical altercation with William over an argument about Meghan. Since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022, the brothers are believed not to have spoken.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry's deeper rift with Prince William remains unresolved.

Hopes that Kate Middleton, 43, might act as a bridge have faded following a recent profile suggesting she has drawn a line under the role. A source said Kate has now stepped back after years of trying to keep channels open. "For years, Kate made a real effort behind the scenes to protect Harry and keep faith that the situation between him and William could eventually be healed," the insider added. "She stayed hopeful far longer than most people would have, but now she feels emotionally exhausted by the stalemate and believes she has reached the limit of what she can reasonably give without seeing any progress in return." But the insider also said the solution is straightforward. "In Kate's eyes, the path forward has always been very clear," the source said. "She believes the entire dynamic could shift if Harry were willing to swallow his pride, reach out directly to William, and offer a sincere apology. To her, that single gesture would have the power to unlock everything that has been frozen for so long."

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton was 'protecting' Prince Harry for years, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry has previously suggested he was waiting for contrition from the institution. In the final episode of Netflix's Harry & Meghan, released in 2022, he said: "You know, I've had to make peace with the fact that we're probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology (from my family.)" Royal sources say William has long felt the same, leaving both men locked in a stalemate. According to our insider, that impasse has become impossible for Kate to ignore. "Kate sees a direct apology to William as the most basic and reasonable starting point," the source said. "The longer that step is avoided, the harder it becomes for her to stay invested, because she feels there is nothing left she can do if Harry won't even meet that minimum expectation."

Source: MEGA Prince Harry resides in California, while his family is in England.