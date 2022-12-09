Neve Campbell Recalls 'Awkward' & 'Hilarious' Interaction With Prince Harry
It seems younger Prince Harry had himself a crush! Neve Campbell apparently caught the Duke of Sussex's eye back in the day — and the Canadian actress is now spilling the tea on what happened when the royal finally got to meet the woman he had a picture of hanging up on his wall.
Appearing on Dax Shepard’s podcast, "Armchair Expert," the Scream star revealed she once shared a dance with the father-of-two back in the day, during which he made a wild confession to her.
“We had a little dance and he told me that he grew up with a poster of me on his wall," Neve recalled to Dax. "I was like, ‘where? In Buckingham Palace?’”
Calling Harry a "nice guy," Neve explained she was not single at the time of meeting Harry, who had yet to meet his wife, Meghan Markle. After their first encounter, Neve was invited to a charity event hosted by Harry, which she attended with partner JJ Field — however, things took a rather awkward turn when the seating plan was revealed to the couple.
"I brought JJ and some older gentleman came up to me and told me that I was being seated next to Harry, that he had requested," Neve remembered of the night. "I was like, 'oh, OK. Well, JJ is with me,' and they were like, 'he can sit across the table.' Awkward, right? JJ's a Brit, so we was like, 'I know how to do this game' and he had to sit on the other end of the table while I sat next to Harry."
"It was so funny," the brunette beauty admitted.
Though things between Harry and Neve didn't pan out the way King Charles III's youngest may have hoped, he ended up meeting his partner in 2016.
Harry and Meghan wed in May 2018 and moved to California two years later after stepping back from their senior royal duties in March 2020 — a controversial move that may have irreparably damaged their relationship with the red-headed prince's relatives.
Nevertheless, Harry and Meghan appear to be happier than ever now that they cut ties with the royals, busying themselves with projects, such as their Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries, books — Meghan released her first children's book earlier this year and Harry is expected to drop a memoir in early 2023 — and their young family-of-four.