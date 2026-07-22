Scream Queen Jennifer Salt, 81, Looks Unrecognizable as She Emerges in Los Angeles Decades After Her 1970s Fame: Photos

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Scream queen Jennifer Salt, 81, looked unrecognizable while stepping out in Los Angeles. The 1970s icon wore a white T-shirt with two blue seahorses on it as she tucked back her frizzy gray hair on Monday, July 20. In photos, Salt sported baggy jeans and sensible sneakers while she walked around the neighborhood, bearing hardly any resemblance to her past iconic characters.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Salt wore a white graphic T-shirt while out on a walk.

Salt also trotted hand-in-hand with a young girl who has not been identified. The star has one son, Jonah Greenberg, whom she shares with her ex-husband, David Greenberg. The pair married in 1976 and divorced in 1980. The actress has been known to keep her family life very private, though Wonderwall reported that her son has been married for several years.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Salt rose to fame starring opposite Margot Kidder in 'Sisters.'

Salt rose to stardom in 1972 when she played Grace Collier opposite Margot Kidder in the horror film Sisters, directed by Brian De Palma. Kidder portrayed a pair of formerly conjoined twins, one of whom is accused of committing a brutal murder witnessed by Salt's newspaper reporter character. The film received critical praise at the time as an "homage to Alfred Hitchcock" and has since garnered a massive cult following of fans from all generations.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Salt played Eunice Tate in the sitcom 'Soap.'

"The film, when it came out, my recollection is that it was a little bit disappointing," Salt recalled in an interview about the movie in 2025. "It wasn't as big a deal as maybe I had hoped." But since then, Salt said, the innovative film has become a "classic." "I think it's become a classic and maybe more appreciated and more like now than then," she shared. "I think Brian was always a little bit ahead of the curve and ahead of his time. And so the whole horror, satire genre that he worked in was very much his own."

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Salt also starred alongside Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman in 'Midnight Cowboy.'

Not only was Salt a horror movie darling, but she also starred as Eunice Tate in the sitcom Soap from 1977 to 1981. The comedy was a satirical reworking of popular daytime soap opera tropes and followed the rich Tate family and the hardworking, blue-collar Campbell family. It told stories of the families' wild, outlandish escapades and adventures in kidnapping, adultery, crime, romance and, of course, amnesia.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Salt pivoted to a writing and producing career after stepping away from acting.

Her other notable titles included the 1969 film Midnight Cowboy, which she starred in alongside Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman. Salt played Annie, the past girlfriend and sexual partner of Voight's character, Joe. Annie showed up in intermittent flashbacks during which the couple is attacked by a gang of cowboys, resulting in the woman's mental trauma. She also played key roles in Gargoyles, Hi, Mom, The Wedding Party and Terror Among Us in the 1970s and 1980s.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Salt was spotted walking hand-in-hand with a young girl.

In 2010, the actress opened up about her decision to step away from acting as she neared 40. “All of a sudden, I really couldn't bear my life," she told The New York Times. Her career began to slow down, with Salt only booking guest spots on shows such as Magnum, P.I. and Murder, She Wrote. "I wanted more than anything in the world to get out of acting,” she said.

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Source: AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL PICTURES Jennifer Salt's 1972 film has become a cult classic over the years.

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