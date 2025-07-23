Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Potential Career Comeback After Prison Would Be an 'Uphill Battle' Due to Cassie Ventura Abuse Video: Insider
Though Sean "Diddy" Combs has yet to receive his sentencing after being found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, he reportedly feels victorious due to being cleared of the more serious charges of s-- trafficking and racketeering.
Since the star's lawyers believe he'll spend around two years in prison despite a maximum 20-year sentence, experts have mixed predictions on what Combs' future career could entail.
It Will Be Tough for the Public to 'Trust' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Again
"There’s no doubt Diddy will try to make a comeback when he’s released, but it’s going to be an uphill battle," an insider told a news outlet. "Things will never be the same for him."
The source believes the publicized video footage of the rapper, 55, assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, 38, "will be seared into everyone’s memory forever," so "it will be hard for the public to trust anything he says or does."
Will Sean 'Diddy' Combs Do an Interview After Prison Stint?
That being said, the source thinks there's a good chance the Bad Boy Records founder could do a tell-all interview after he's released from behind bars.
"He loves to be loved and be the center of attention. I’m sure he’s going to be very intentional about his first interview, and it will probably be very controlled," they spilled. "I wouldn’t be shocked if he tries to announce some charitable donation ideas right after his release to build up some goodwill either."
Music marketing expert and Clemson University Assistant Professor Melvin Villaver, Jr. told the publication he doesn't believe Combs' "career is over — not in terms of influence and ownership."
"He still controls a significant amount of intellectual property, including the Bad Boy catalog," he explained. "Even if he’s no longer a public-facing icon, the business side of his career — his rights, royalties and licensing power — will continue to generate value."
Villaver Jr. also pointed out that many of the Grammy winner's colleagues, such as Jay-Z, haven't said anything negative about him.
"The lack of public condemnation shows that Diddy still has sway," the professor shared. "Some artists may continue to work with him privately, but publicly associating with him could be damaging."
Combs Is Working to Better Himself While Behind Bars
Meanwhile, Combs' legal team insisted he's not trying to go back to the same person he once was: "He understands the past cannot be erased and is committed to doing the work to become a better man."
As OK! reported, Diddy signed himself up for in-prison therapy programs, such as the STOP Program, a course that aims to prevent sexual assault, as well as domestic and dating violence.
Combs will be sentenced in October after being denied bail. He had pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him after being arrested in September 2024.