Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Potential Career Comeback After Prison Would Be an 'Uphill Battle' Due to Cassie Ventura Abuse Video: Insider

Music marketing expert and Clemson University Assistant Professor Melvin Villaver, Jr. told the publication he doesn't believe Combs' "career is over — not in terms of influence and ownership."

"He still controls a significant amount of intellectual property, including the Bad Boy catalog," he explained. "Even if he’s no longer a public-facing icon, the business side of his career — his rights, royalties and licensing power — will continue to generate value."

Villaver Jr. also pointed out that many of the Grammy winner's colleagues, such as Jay-Z, haven't said anything negative about him.

"The lack of public condemnation shows that Diddy still has sway," the professor shared. "Some artists may continue to work with him privately, but publicly associating with him could be damaging."