Sean 'Diddy' Combs Enters in-Prison Domestic Violence Therapy Programs Ahead of Sentencing After Partial Trial Victory

Combs allegedly signed up for the STOP Program, which is a course that works on preventing sexual assault, as well as both domestic and dating violence, sources informed a news publication almost two weeks after the Bad Boy Records founder was found guilty of two transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

The 55-year-old is said to also be in therapy and joined Dr. Harry K. Wexler's drug abuse program — a treatment course he's supposedly been a part of since before his September 2024 arrest.

The insiders insisted the steps Combs has taken come from the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's attempt to better himself after his intense trial.