Sean 'Diddy' Combs Enters in-Prison Domestic Violence Therapy Programs Ahead of Sentencing After Partial Trial Victory
Sean "Diddy" Combs is attempting to leave his bad boy behavior in the past, it seems.
The imprisoned rapper has reportedly registered himself for various therapy programs while behind bars as he awaits his looming sentencing at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Therapy While Behind Bars
Combs allegedly signed up for the STOP Program, which is a course that works on preventing sexual assault, as well as both domestic and dating violence, sources informed a news publication almost two weeks after the Bad Boy Records founder was found guilty of two transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
The 55-year-old is said to also be in therapy and joined Dr. Harry K. Wexler's drug abuse program — a treatment course he's supposedly been a part of since before his September 2024 arrest.
The insiders insisted the steps Combs has taken come from the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's attempt to better himself after his intense trial.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Acquitted of Trafficking Charges
Combs' post-trial treatment plans come after he was found not guilty of the more serious charges brought against him.
On Wednesday, July 2, a Lower Manhattan federal jury acquitted Combs of s-- trafficking and racketeering after a disturbing seven-week trial.
- Disgraced Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs Files Appeal After Being Denied Bail Twice
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denied Bail, Will Remain in Prison Through Sentencing After Being Found Guilty of Prostitution Charges
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is the 'Leader of a Criminal Enterprise,' Prosecutors Claim During Trafficking Trial's Chilling Closing Arguments
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
What Was Sean 'Diddy' Combs Found Guilty Of?
He was found guilty, however, of two Mann Act transportation charges — each of which carry a maximum sentence of 10 years and a fine.
The Mann Act of 1910 prohibits the transportation of people across state lines to facilitate s-- crimes. Combs was found guilty of transporting his ex-girlfriends Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and a woman who testified under the pseudonym Jane and instructing them to perform sexual activities with male escorts.
Ventura and Jane both took the stand during Combs' trial to recall their alleged experiences being beaten, abused and sexually assaulted by their former partner.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denied Bail Ahead of Sentencing
After the jury delivered their verdict, Combs' lawyers fought to have the "I Need a Girl" hitmaker released on a $1 million bond.
His attorneys said their client agreed to turn over his passport to pretrial services and have his travels restricted to Florida, California, New York and New Jersey.
"Mr. Combs stands convicted of two Mann Act counts, and his sentencing exposure is substantially lower than when the government initially sought detention. The Court should release Mr. Combs on the proposed conditions," a statement given to Judge Arun Subramanian read.
However, his bail request was denied, meaning he'll be behind bars until his October sentencing.