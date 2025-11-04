Sean 'Diddy' Combs Seen Chatting With Pal Basketball Star Sebastian Telfair in New Jersey Prison
Nov. 4 2025, Updated 8:17 a.m. ET
Sean “Diddy” Combs just ran into a familiar face behind bars.
The 55-year-old rapper and music mogul was recently transferred to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey — and according to reports, he crossed paths with former NBA player Sebastian Telfair.
A photo obtained by an outlet showed the two hanging out in the prison yard on Saturday, November 1. Both men were dressed in standard gray sweatsuits and blue overcoats, while Combs covered his head with a beanie. The hip-hop star was also seen with a noticeably gray beard.
As OK! previously reported, the "Last Night" hitmaker was moved to the New Jersey facility just days after a terrifying incident where he allegedly woke up "with a knife to his throat."
Combs reported to Fort Dix on October 30 to begin serving his 50-month sentence. His legal team reportedly pushed for this particular prison because they believed it would help him “address drug abuse issues” and allow “family visitation and rehabilitative efforts.”
The Bad Boy Records founder had been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since September 2024 after being denied bail ahead of trial. His 10-week legal battle — which began May 5 — ended with him being acquitted of the most serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking. However, he was convicted on two counts of federal “transportation to engage in prostitution.”
While at the Brooklyn facility, Combs made headlines on October 22 after his longtime friend Charlucci Finney claimed another inmate entered his cell with a homemade knife.
“I don’t know whether he fought him off or the guards came,” Finney said. “I just know that it happened.”
Finney added that it seemed like the attack was meant to scare him.
“If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him,” he explained. “It was probably a way to say, ‘Next time you ain't gonna be so lucky.’ Everything is intimidation. But with Sean it won't work. Sean is from Harlem.”
Meanwhile, Telfair — who’s also serving time at Fort Dix — was one of 18 ex-NBA players charged in 2021 for trying to defraud the league’s health and welfare benefit plan. Prosecutors said the scam involved fake medical and dental claims over three years.
He pled guilty in 2023 and was sentenced to three years of probation, but in August, he was ordered to serve six months in jail for failing to complete his community service and report to his probation officer. Before his sentence began, Telfair even sought a pardon from President Donald Trump.
Interestingly, Telfair and Comb's paths have crossed before — long before prison. Back in 2006, Telfair was robbed outside Justin’s, the embattled exec’s now-closed restaurant in New York City. That same night, rapper Fabolous was shot nearby, forcing Telfair to miss a pre-season Knicks game to participate in a police lineup.