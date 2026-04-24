Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Could Win Defamation Lawsuit by Default as Man Fails to Respond to S-- Tape Claims

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Sean "Diddy" Combs may come out on top in a lawsuit filed prior to his conviction on prostitution charges last year. In a new filing dated Wednesday, April 22, his attorneys requested a default judgement in a defamation suit against Courtney Burgess, a man who's publicly claimed to possess s-- tapes of the rapper. Per the document exclusively obtained by OK!, Combs' attorneys said Burgess failed to respond to the lawsuit despite being properly served and competent to do so.

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Source: NewsNation/youtube Courtney Burgess said the alleged tapes show the rapper in sexual encounters with celebrities.

If the request is granted by the court, the disgraced music mogul, 56, could potentially win the case automatically. According to The New York Times, Combs' lawsuit against Burgess denied the existence of the videos and accused him of "fabricating outlandish claims and stirring up baseless speculation" about him. In a November 2024 appearance on NewsNation, Burgess alleged he had videos that showed Combs in sexual encounters with "eight celebrities," including two who were minors at the time.

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The Tapes Were Allegedly on a Flash Drive in Kim Porter's Posession

Source: NewsNation/youtube Courtney Burgess reportedly testified before a grand jury in October 2024.

He claimed that six of the alleged celebrities in the videos were males and two were females. According to Burgress, a friend gave him flash drives that previously belonged to Combs' late ex-wife, Kim Porter. Burgess told reporter Ashleigh Banfield he had testified before a grand jury in the Southern District of New York in October of that year.

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'Going to Rot in Jail'

Source: mega Courtney Burgess declared last year that he's 'standing by [his] word.'

Per the Times, Combs' January 2025 lawsuit said, "People who heard and believed Defendants’ lies have accused Combs, on social media that is consumed by hundreds of millions of viewers each and every day, of being a debauched ‘monster’ and a pedophile." When the publication reached out to Burgess, he said he's "standing by [his] word." "He had a lot of nerve to want to sue somebody when he’s going to rot in jail for all of the things he’s done," Burgess added.

Source: mega Sean 'Diddy Combs' is expected to be released from prison in April 2028.