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Home > Exclusives > Sean Diddy Combs
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Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Could Win Defamation Lawsuit by Default as Man Fails to Respond to S-- Tape Claims

composite photo of sean 'diddy' combs and Courtney Burgess
Source: mega; @courtney.bnj/instagram

The disgraced music mogul filed the lawsuit in January 2025.

April 24 2026, Published 7:34 p.m. ET

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Sean "Diddy" Combs may come out on top in a lawsuit filed prior to his conviction on prostitution charges last year.

In a new filing dated Wednesday, April 22, his attorneys requested a default judgement in a defamation suit against Courtney Burgess, a man who's publicly claimed to possess s-- tapes of the rapper.

Per the document exclusively obtained by OK!, Combs' attorneys said Burgess failed to respond to the lawsuit despite being properly served and competent to do so.

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image of Courtney Burgess said the alleged tapes show the rapper in sexual encounters with celebrities.
Source: NewsNation/youtube

Courtney Burgess said the alleged tapes show the rapper in sexual encounters with celebrities.

If the request is granted by the court, the disgraced music mogul, 56, could potentially win the case automatically.

According to The New York Times, Combs' lawsuit against Burgess denied the existence of the videos and accused him of "fabricating outlandish claims and stirring up baseless speculation" about him.

In a November 2024 appearance on NewsNation, Burgess alleged he had videos that showed Combs in sexual encounters with "eight celebrities," including two who were minors at the time.

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The Tapes Were Allegedly on a Flash Drive in Kim Porter's Posession

image of Courtney Burgess reportedly testified before a grand jury in October 2024.
Source: NewsNation/youtube

Courtney Burgess reportedly testified before a grand jury in October 2024.

He claimed that six of the alleged celebrities in the videos were males and two were females.

According to Burgress, a friend gave him flash drives that previously belonged to Combs' late ex-wife, Kim Porter.

Burgess told reporter Ashleigh Banfield he had testified before a grand jury in the Southern District of New York in October of that year.

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'Going to Rot in Jail'

image of Courtney Burgess declared last year that he's 'standing by [his] word.'
Source: mega

Courtney Burgess declared last year that he's 'standing by [his] word.'

Per the Times, Combs' January 2025 lawsuit said, "People who heard and believed Defendants’ lies have accused Combs, on social media that is consumed by hundreds of millions of viewers each and every day, of being a debauched ‘monster’ and a pedophile."

When the publication reached out to Burgess, he said he's "standing by [his] word."

"He had a lot of nerve to want to sue somebody when he’s going to rot in jail for all of the things he’s done," Burgess added.

image of Sean 'Diddy Combs' is expected to be released from prison in April 2028.
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy Combs' is expected to be released from prison in April 2028.

Combs was sentenced in October 2025 after being found guilty last summer on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and is serving a 50-month prison sentence at a low-security federal prison in Fort Dix, N.J.

The disgraced hip-hop mogul is scheduled to be released on April 15, 2028, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records.

His legal team appeared in court on April 9 for an appeal hearing, where they argued that his "freak offs" — the bedrock of his conviction — are immaterial under the Mann act, a law that makes it a crime to transport anyone across state lines or borders for prostitution, "debauchery" or "any other immoral purpose."

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