Sean 'Diddy' Combs Files to Expedite Gag Order as His Lawyers Calls Witness' Claims About Having Rapper's S-- Tapes 'Outrageous and False'
Sean "Diddy" Combs is desperate to silence an alleged witness named Courtney Burgess after the man publicly came forward and claimed he possesses some of the rapper's alleged s-- tapes.
Combs' lawyers Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos filed to expedite a gag order after claiming there are individuals "undermining Mr. Combs’ right to a fair trial and the integrity of the grand jury proceedings" in a letter written to the judge handling the Bad Boy Records founder's case on Sunday, November 3.
"As the Court is aware, Mr. Combs filed a motion to restrict extrajudicial statements by potential witnesses and their counsel … which the government has opposed. Mr. Combs’s reply is due on November 8, 2024," the message obtained by a news publication read. "However, given the imminent harm of certain extrajudicial statements relating to the ongoing grand jury proceedings, we request that the court immediately restrain extrajudicial statements by potential witnesses and their counsel during the pendency of the motion."
The music mogul's attorneys included several articles written about Burgess in the letter after he testified before the grand jury on Thursday, October 31, about allegedly being given 11 flash drives filled with s-- tapes from Combs' ex Kim Porter before she died in 2018.
"Over the past several days, a grand jury witness and his attorney have given multiple interviews – including outside the courthouse immediately following his apparent grand jury testimony – making false and outrageous claims, including that the witness possesses videos of Mr. Combs involved in the sexual assault of celebrities and minors," the letter explained.
Combs' legal team mentioned how Burgess "was subpoenaed after he made public statements on social media that he possessed videos of celebrities, including minors, being sexually assaulted," however, they insisted: "These stories have spread rapidly through the media and created the impression that such videos exist, which is false, and that the government is actually crediting his sensational claims, which is profoundly prejudicial."
The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's lawyers requested the judge put a court order in place "restraining the speech of potential witnesses and their counsel."
Combs' letter comes as the 55-year-old remains in jail after being denied bail twice.
The "I Need a Girl" rapper was arrested in September and hit with three felony charges: racketeering, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Combs being placed in prison was a result of more than a dozen sexual assault-related lawsuits filed against him within the past year.
As part of the trafficking investigation, Combs' Miami and New York City homes were raided in March by federal agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Guns and ammunition were among things discovered inside of Combs' residences — in addition to more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil, an alleged supply kept for his reported "freak off" gatherings, where the rapper is said to have coerced people into performing intimate acts with s-- workers while he watched, recorded and later pleasured himself to.
Page Six obtained the letter written by Combs' legal team.