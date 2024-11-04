Sean 'Diddy' Combs Files to Expedite Gag Order as His Lawyers Calls Witness' Claims About Having Rapper's S-- Tapes 'Outrageous and False'

Sean "Diddy" Combs is desperate to silence an alleged witness named Courtney Burgess after the man publicly came forward and claimed he possesses some of the rapper's alleged s-- tapes.

Combs' lawyers Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos filed to expedite a gag order after claiming there are individuals "undermining Mr. Combs’ right to a fair trial and the integrity of the grand jury proceedings" in a letter written to the judge handling the Bad Boy Records founder's case on Sunday, November 3.