Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Claims Rapper Role-Played as NBA Legends During Bizarre Hotel 'Freak Offs'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend, identified in court only as Jane Doe, detailed disturbing experiences she allegedly endured with the music mogul.
The witness claimed the 55-year-old music mogul allegedly indulged in bizarre role-playing sessions styled after NBA superstars during their secretive romantic encounters.
According to Doe, Diddy would cast himself as basketball icon Michael Jordan.
She allegedly took on the persona of Kobe Bryant, while a male escort named Paul portrayed none other than Shaquille O’Neal.
"If I had to do what I had to do, at least there was somebody who had a warm energy about them," she recounted, referring to Paul as one of her favored partners for the notorious "freak offs," affectionately dubbed "hotel nights."
The shocking revelation emerged as Doe faced cross-examination from defense attorney Teny Geragos.
The grueling trial kicked off in New York City on May 5, following Diddy’s September 2024 arrest on charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The disgraced rapper has pleaded not guilty to all allegations against him. Doe, who has been on the stand since last week, disclosed that she was frequently requested to buy matching shorts for both Diddy and the hired escorts. She even admitted to procuring Rhino erection pills from gas stations to cut down on prep time for her male partners.
"It was really not so fun having to wind up these guys," she previously testified. As if that wasn't enough, she insisted that the only reason she "endured" those hotel nights was due to Diddy's offers of "love and affection." She also revealed that throughout their tumultuous relationship, Diddy wired her a staggering $150,000.
In a voicemail played for the jury, Diddy could be heard referring to her as "the crack pipe," explaining, "That's my name for you, 'Crack Pipe.'"
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sued by Woman for Sexual Assault After He Allegedly Drugged Her and Got Her Pregnant: Report
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Brands Rapper a 'Cuck' Who May Be Bi-Curious But Is Too 'Ashamed' to Sleep With Men in Shocking Testimony
- Kevin Hart Savagely Disses Sean 'Diddy' Combs With 'Slippery' Baby Oil Joke During 2025 BET Awards: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As the prosecution aimed to illustrate a pattern of manipulation and coercion, Doe faced challenging questioning from Geragos, who appeared to frame her interactions as consensual.
She strongly pushed back against the insinuation, stating, "No, I got trauma," emphasizing the complexity of her emotional and psychological state amid the chaotic relationship.
Outside the courtroom, public reactions have poured in, with many expressing shock at the continued revelations surrounding Diddy’s alleged conduct.
The rapper's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, issued a statement asserting their disappointment with the pursuit of charges they consider unjust.
“He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal,” Agnifilo stated, urging the public to reserve judgment until all facts are presented in court.