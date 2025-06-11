Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Claims Rapper Role-Played as NBA Legends During Bizarre Hotel 'Freak Offs'

The grueling trial kicked off in New York City on May 5, following Diddy’s September 2024 arrest on charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The disgraced rapper has pleaded not guilty to all allegations against him. Doe, who has been on the stand since last week, disclosed that she was frequently requested to buy matching shorts for both Diddy and the hired escorts. She even admitted to procuring Rhino erection pills from gas stations to cut down on prep time for her male partners.

"It was really not so fun having to wind up these guys," she previously testified. As if that wasn't enough, she insisted that the only reason she "endured" those hotel nights was due to Diddy's offers of "love and affection." She also revealed that throughout their tumultuous relationship, Diddy wired her a staggering $150,000.

In a voicemail played for the jury, Diddy could be heard referring to her as "the crack pipe," explaining, "That's my name for you, 'Crack Pipe.'"