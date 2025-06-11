or
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Brands Rapper a 'Cuck' Who May Be Bi-Curious But Is Too 'Ashamed' to Sleep With Men in Shocking Testimony

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly found pleasure in watching his partner sleep with other men.

By:

June 11 2025, Published 10:43 a.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs' apparent "cuckhold" fetish was analyzed in court amid the rapper's ongoing federal trial.

The Bad Boy Records founder's ex-girlfriend, who is testifying under the name Jane, was on the stand on Tuesday, June 10, when she accused Combs of being a "cuck" who is secretly bi-curious but "too ashamed" to be intimate with other men.

Combs is in the midst of fighting s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges before a jury in Lower Manhattan federal district court.

Is Sean 'Diddy' Combs a Bi-Curious 'Cuck?'

sean diddy combs cuck bi curious ashamed sleep men testimony trial
Source: MEGA

The rapper is in trial on trafficking, racketeering and prostitution-related charges.

While on the stand on Tuesday, Jane admitted she had done research during her relationship with Combs — which lasted from 2021-2024 —in an attempt to understand why he was turned on by watching his partner sleep with male escorts during drug-fueled sessions he allegedly referred to as "freak offs" or "hotel nights."

During her scan of the internet, Jane said she discovered the "cuckhold" fetish and realized it was a "spot on" description of Combs' disturbingly freaky sexual fantasies.

sean diddy combs cuck bi curious ashamed sleep men testimony trial
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex described him as a 'cuck.'

"I was just trying to deep-dive all the reasons why [cucks] derived so much pleasure watching their woman be with other men," Jane explained. "I just wanted to know why my partner wanted so many of these nights and what was driving him. I was just trying to find an understanding."

Drawing assumptions about Combs' sexuality, Jane recalled reading about how some cucks are secretly bi-curious but "too ashamed" to actually engage in male-on-male intimacy in a more natural way — so they fulfill the desire by seeking pleasure through watching their partner.

Sean Diddy Combs

Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex's Bombshell Testimony

sean diddy combs cuck bi curious ashamed sleep men testimony trial
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend is testifying under the alias 'Jane.'

Jane — who said she didn't typically enjoy being intimate with anyone but the music mogul — claimed Combs himself often used the terms "voyeurism” and "escapism" when describing his sexual preferences.

"I would use the word cuck for him, more so," she declared.

Tuesday marked Jane's fourth day of testimony. Her time on the stand has been rather emotional, as she fought through intermittent sobbing while being grilled by Combs' defense team about her past with the embattled record executive.

Throughout her testimony, Jane spoke in detail about the times Combs allegedly beat her and forced her to have unprotected s-- with adult film stars and escorts.

Text messages shown in court seemed to prove Jane's claim that she didn't want to be intimate with other men, but only did so to please Combs after he repeatedly threatened to revoke his $10,000 rent allowance if she refused his demands.

Suge Knight Fuels Theory About Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sexuality

suge knight diddy
Source: MEGA

Suge Knight shared scandalous claims about Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sexuality.

Jane's allegations about Combs' sexuality aren't the first claims to be exposed regarding the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's potential bi-curious desires.

Last month, Combs' rap rival Suge Knight spoke out in an interview from behind bars with wild accusations about the Making the Band star.

"Puffy had s-- with too many higher up people in the industry — and I’m not talking about women — to get convicted," Knight claimed while speaking to Piers Morgan for his Uncensored talk show at the end of May.

Morgan wanted Knight to get more specific, as he clarified, "you're talking about senior, male record company executives?" to which Knight replied: "Exactly."

