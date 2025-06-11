Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Brands Rapper a 'Cuck' Who May Be Bi-Curious But Is Too 'Ashamed' to Sleep With Men in Shocking Testimony

Jane — who said she didn't typically enjoy being intimate with anyone but the music mogul — claimed Combs himself often used the terms "voyeurism” and "escapism" when describing his sexual preferences.

"I would use the word cuck for him, more so," she declared.

Tuesday marked Jane's fourth day of testimony. Her time on the stand has been rather emotional, as she fought through intermittent sobbing while being grilled by Combs' defense team about her past with the embattled record executive.

Throughout her testimony, Jane spoke in detail about the times Combs allegedly beat her and forced her to have unprotected s-- with adult film stars and escorts.

Text messages shown in court seemed to prove Jane's claim that she didn't want to be intimate with other men, but only did so to please Combs after he repeatedly threatened to revoke his $10,000 rent allowance if she refused his demands.