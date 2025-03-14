or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoNEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Appears 'Bloated and Older' in Court as He Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Charges

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs looked 'bloated' in court.

By:

March 14 2025, Published 5:52 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Sean "Diddy" Combs reportedly looked bloated and older during his court appearance in Manhattan on Friday, March 7.

During the hearing, Combs pleaded not guilty to two superseding indictments in his ongoing federal case for s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs appears bloated older court pleads not guilty
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly looked like 'Santa Claus.'

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Schnitzer, who was present during the hearing, described Combs as looking "bloated and old" with lighter hair, a beard and a puffy figure.

CBS New York's Alice Gainer confirmed Schnitzer's reporting on X, formerly known as Twitter, emphasizing how Combs "walked into courtroom sporting grey hair and a grey beard."

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs appears bloated older court pleads not guilty
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Article continues below advertisement

Law&Crime reporter Elizabeth Millner also commented on Combs' physical change, likening it to that of "Santa Claus."

Despite these concerns, sources close to Combs, 55, refuted claims of his rapid aging, emphasizing his "physical fitness, good spirits and unwavering focus on his defense.

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs appears bloated older court pleads not guilty
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

Article continues below advertisement

A source said after Millner’s initial remarks that the "Last Night" rapper is "fit, healthy and fully focused on his defense."

"He has been very active, remains in good spirits, and, as always, he was happy to see his children," the insider added. They also said at the time that he had been working out regularly.

Combs has been in federal custody since last September, when he was arrested following a months-long federal probe into claims he hosted "Freak-Off" parties, where illegal sexual activity allegedly occurred.

He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where it has been described as a challenging environment, particularly in terms of food quality.

Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, acknowledged these difficulties, highlighting the harsh conditions faced by the rapper.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs appears bloated older court pleads not guilty
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Article continues below advertisement

The court session also addressed crucial matters such as jury selection and the handling of evidence.

This included a contentious tape involving Combs beating up his ex-girlfriend Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, which his legal team claimed may have been tampered with or destroyed.

According to Combs' lawyers, CNN allegedly obtained the only known copy of the surveillance footage, altered it using free editing software and subsequently destroyed the original footage despite being aware of the ongoing federal investigation.

Ventura’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, released a statement in response to the allegations. "It is not surprising that Combs would make a disingenuous argument to exclude the disturbing video from being shown to the jury in the upcoming trial," he said.

"I am confident that the video fairly and accurately represents what happened, will be admitted into evidence, and that Combs will be held accountable for his depravity," he added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.