Sean 'Diddy' Combs Appears 'Bloated and Older' in Court as He Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Charges

A source said after Millner’s initial remarks that the "Last Night" rapper is "fit, healthy and fully focused on his defense."

"He has been very active, remains in good spirits, and, as always, he was happy to see his children," the insider added. They also said at the time that he had been working out regularly.

Combs has been in federal custody since last September, when he was arrested following a months-long federal probe into claims he hosted "Freak-Off" parties, where illegal sexual activity allegedly occurred.

He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where it has been described as a challenging environment, particularly in terms of food quality.

Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, acknowledged these difficulties, highlighting the harsh conditions faced by the rapper.