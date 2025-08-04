Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Says Rapper Is a 'Better Person' Amid Bail Motion: 'No Harm'

Article continues below advertisement

Sean “Diddy” Combs just got some unexpected support as he fights to get out of jail before his sentencing. One of his ex-girlfriends, Virginia Huynh — who dated the music mogul on and off between 2014 and 2019 — submitted a letter requesting that the judge release him on bond while his case continues.

“I am writing because I do not view Mr. Combs as a danger to me or to the community. This is his first criminal case,” Huynh wrote in a letter filed to Judge Arun Subramanian in the Southern District of New York on Sunday, August 3.

Source: @ginavhuynh/Instagram Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex Virginia Huynh asked the court to release him on bond.

Huynh was previously identified as “Victim-3” in the case, yet she still vouched for Combs’ character. According to CNN, she admitted their relationship “was not always perfect,” but said the Bad Boy Records founder had shown improvement over time.

“He was willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future,” she wrote. “By the time our relationship ended, he embodied an energy of love, patience and gentleness that was markedly different from his past behavior.” She added, “To my knowledge, he has not been violent for many years, and he has been committed to being a father first.”

Source: MEGA;@ginavhuynh/Instagram The model said the embattled exec has changed and is no longer violent.

However, Combs’ former assistant, George Kaplan, told a different story during the trial, testifying he once saw Combs throw apples at Huynh in his Miami home. Another former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura — who has been central to the prosecution’s case — also previously testified that Combs had been unfaithful to her throughout their 11-year relationship, including by secretly dating Huynh, per the outlet.

With his sentencing set for October 3, Combs’ legal team is trying to secure his release on a $50 million bond. In new court documents, they argued that their client poses no threat to the public and has taken responsibility for past behavior. “Mr. Combs enrolled in a domestic violence program, in which he participated until he was arrested and incarcerated in connection with this case,” his attorneys wrote.

Source: MEGA Virginia Huynh was previously listed as 'Victim-3' in the case.

They also pointed out his willingness to cooperate with law enforcement. “Sean Combs is not a risk of flight nor is he a danger to the community or to any specific people,” the filing stated. They highlighted that Combs voluntarily surrendered in New York, handed over his passport six months prior and paid off his Miami home before being taken into custody.

Though he was found guilty on two prostitution-related charges earlier in July, Combs avoided convictions for racketeering and s-- trafficking, charges that carried far heavier consequences.

Source: MEGA The Bad Boy Records founder's lawyers argue he’s not a danger or flight risk.

Still, Judge Subramanian previously denied bail, noting his concern about Combs’ past behavior. “You full-throatedly in your closing argument told the jury that there was violence here,” the judge told Combs' legal team, referencing a June 2024 incident involving a woman.