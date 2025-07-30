Donald Trump 'Seriously Considering' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Pardon Ahead of Sentencing
Donald Trump might be stepping in to help Sean “Diddy” Combs dodge serious prison time.
A White House insider revealed the former president is “seriously considering” granting a full pardon to the embattled music mogul.
While the idea started out as a light conversation in a casual office gaggle two months ago, sources said it’s quickly evolved from “just another Trump weave to an actionable event.”
Still, nothing’s locked in as the source clarified that “any decision on a Combs pardon is in flux until Trump actually puts his signature on paper.”
On May 30, Trump was asked about the possibility of a pardon during a press briefing and said Combs’ legal team had reached out.
“I would certainly look at the facts,” Trump said in response. “If I think somebody was mistreated – whether they like me or don't like me, it wouldn't have any impact.”
Trump made it clear he hasn’t talked to Combs in a while.
“I haven't seen him. I haven't spoken to him in years,” he admitted. “He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, that relationship busted up, from what I read.”
“You know, it's different. You become a much different person when you run for politics, and you do what's right,” he explained. “I could do other things, and I'm sure he'd like me, and I'm sure other people would like me, but it wouldn't be as good for our country.”
Meanwhile, Combs' lawyers are actively trying to get him out on bond before his October 3 sentencing. They just filed a motion requesting a $50 million release bond, claiming their client doesn’t pose a risk to society.
Earlier this month, the music exec was found guilty on two counts related to prostitution but managed to avoid convictions for racketeering and s-- trafficking.
Still, Judge Arun Subramanian denied bail, citing concerns over past violence.
"You full-throatedly in your closing argument told the jury that there was violence here," the judge told Combs’ legal team, referring to a June 2024 incident involving a woman.
However, Combs’ new legal filing emphasized his efforts to stay accountable. “Mr. Combs enrolled in a domestic violence program, in which he participated until he was arrested and incarcerated in connection with this case,” his attorneys stated.
They also argued there’s no real reason to keep him behind bars.
“Sean Combs is not a risk of flight nor is he a danger to the community or to any specific people,” the team insisted. They noted he voluntarily surrendered in New York ahead of his arrest, handed over his passport six months prior and paid off his Miami mortgage before his arrest.
Now that he’s been acquitted of the most serious charges, his team believes there’s “no serious argument” left that he poses any kind of threat or risk.
Deadline talked to the source.