Cassie Ventura Admits She's 'So Scared' of 'Retribution' If Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Walks Free' in Emotional Letter to Judge Ahead of Sentencing

Split photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura.
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura is terrified about Sean 'Diddy' Combs potentially being released from prison in the near future.

Profile Image

Sept. 30 2025, Published 9:08 a.m. ET

Casandra "Cassie" Ventura is anxiously waiting to hear what her ex Sean "Diddy" Combs' official prison sentence will be after testifying about the decade of abuse she endured during her relationship with the music mogul.

The "Me & U" singer filed a three-page victim impact statement to a New York Court on Monday, September 29, pushing Judge Arun Subramanian ensure Combs' sentence reflects "the reality of the evidence and my lived experience as a victim" months after she testified while nine months pregnant in May.

Combs' sentencing hearing is scheduled for Friday, October 3, and will see the Bad Boy Records founder face a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution (though he will likely receive much less time). The 55-year-old was acquitted of two s-- trafficking charges and one count of racketeering conspiracy.

Article continues below advertisement

Cassie Ventura Revisits Her Abuse in Tense Letter to Judge

Image of Cassie Ventura testified about being abused by Sean 'Diddy' Combs during his intense trafficking trial.
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura testified about being abused by Sean 'Diddy' Combs during his intense trafficking trial.

"For four days in May, while nine months pregnant with my son, I testified in front of a packed courtroom about the most traumatic and horrifying chapter in my life," Ventura — who was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Combs between 2007 and 2018 — penned in her emotional letter obtained by Rolling Stone.

She continued: "I testified that from age nineteen, Sean Combs used violence, threats, substances, and control over my career to trap me in over a decade of abuse. He groomed me into performing repeated s-- acts with hired male s-- workers during multi-day 'freak offs,' which occurred nearly weekly."

Article continues below advertisement

Cassie Ventura Says Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Controlled Every Part' of Her Livelihood

Image of Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs were in a tumultuous relationship for about a decade.
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs were in a tumultuous relationship for about a decade.

The 39-year-old said she was "forced into lingerie and heels, told exactly how to look, and plied with drugs and alcohol so he could control me like a puppet."

"These events were degrading and disgusting, leaving me with infections, illnesses, and days of physical and emotional exhaustion before he demanded it all again. S-- acts became my full-time job, used as the only way to stay in his good graces," she confessed.

Ventura insisted Combs "controlled every part of my livelihood and threatened to destroy my reputation by leaking s-- tapes, a threat he repeated often" if she refused to participate in "freak offs."

Cassie Ventura

Cassie Ventura Suffers 'Nightmares and Flashbacks' of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Abuse

Image of Cassie Ventura's abuse injuries were exposed during Sean 'Diddy' Combs' federal trial earlier this year.
Source: Southern District New York Court

Cassie Ventura's abuse injuries were exposed during Sean 'Diddy' Combs' federal trial earlier this year.

"While the defense attorneys at trial suggested that my time with Combs was akin to a 'great modern love story,' nothing could be further from the truth," she declared. "Nothing about this story is great, modern, or loving — this was a horrific decade of my life stained by abuse, violence, forced s--, and degradation."

Ventura told Judge Subramanian she still suffers from "nightmares and flashbacks" for which she receives psychological care.

The "Long Way 2 Go" singer said she's forced to live "as private and quiet as I possibly can" because "I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up about his abuse at trial."

Image of Cassie Ventura urged Judge Arun Subramanian to give Sean 'Diddy' Combs a lengthier sentence than his defense team wants.
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura urged Judge Arun Subramanian to give Sean 'Diddy' Combs a lengthier sentence than his defense team wants.

Ventura referred to Combs as "the manipulator, the aggressor, the abuser, the trafficker," as she urged the judge to order a sentence representative of "justice and accountability."

While the "jury did not seem to understand or believe that I engaged in freak offs because of the force and coercion the defendant used against me, I know that is the truth," the professional dancer added.

Lastly, Ventura encouraged Judge Subramanian to "consider the truths at hand that the jury failed to see."

