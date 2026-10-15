Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Family Says Head Injury Wasn't From Fight With Drug Lord as Bureau of Prisons Confirms Altercation 'Did Not Happen'

Article continues below advertisement

Sean "Diddy" Combs' family weighed in following "completely false" reports that the disgraced music mogul suffered a head injury after a fight behind bars with a Jamaican drug lord. The Breakfast Club host Loren LoRosa told listeners during the Thursday, October 15, broadcast that she "spoke to family members of" the Bad Boy Records founder, 56, who insisted that "there was not a fight at all" despite recent headlines.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Suffered Head Injury Behind Bars

Source: MEGA; @breakfastclubam/Instagram Loren LoRosa claimed she spoke with Sean 'Diddy' Combs' family members regarding his recent hospitalization.

As OK! previously reported, the "Last Night" rapper was rushed to a nearby hospital after suffering a head injury on Saturday, October 10. "We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances' Combs' rep, Juda S. Engelmayer, said in a statement at the time. "Sean's health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out." Though the circumstances of his injury were initially unknown, sources claimed on Tuesday, October 13, that Combs got into a fight with a convicted drug lord, whose real name is Christopher Coke.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is Reportedly 'Guarded' When Outside of His Special Housing Unit

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been behind bars since his September 2024 arrest.

LoRosa pointed out that Combs was "guarded" by prison staff when outside of his Special Housing Unit, noting that the "I Need a Girl" singer and Coke were on "completely different sides" of the facility. The Breakfast Club host said that the rapper's family were "not 100 percent certain what" caused his head injury, but suggested, "it definitely wasn't anything crazy."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bureau of Prisons Confirmed Altercation 'Did Not Happen'

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was set to be released in January 2028, though the date has been pushed back to March 2, 2028.

The media personality, who didn't specify which family members she spoke with, reported that Combs was "brought back to jail," where he was "currently sitting right now." Combs' family are reportedly "upset" about the beach of privacy, according to LoRosa, adding, "No one should know he was taken to the hospital." "They don’t know where this [information] came from," she continued. "But they want to clear it up." The Bureau of Prisons confirmed in a statement on Wednesday, October 14, that an altercation with Combs and Coke "did not happen."

When Does Sean 'Diddy' Combs Get Released From Prison?

Source: NBC News Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly received disciplinary action for possessing a cellphone while in prison.