Sean 'Diddy' Combs Disciplinary Records Behind Bars Includes Multiple Fights and Phone Violations as His Release Date Gets Pushed Back

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Sean "Diddy" Combs' disciplinary record revealed the trouble the disgraced music mogul has gotten into while behind bars. Combs, 56, was written up for fighting on two separate dates, July 31 and September 30, according to records obtained by Bureau of Prisons secretary Jose Rojas.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Full Disciplinary Record Revealed

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly got into trouble for fighting and two minor phone violations.

Another major violation was documented on October 1, while his records also show two minor phone violations on July 7 and September 19, 2025. The Bureau of Prisons secretary said the "Last Night" artist reportedly lost 41 days of good-time credit, which can help inmates secure an earlier release, along with 400 days of comissary privileges.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Release Date Was Pushed Back

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been behind bars since his September 2024 arrest.

As OK! previously reported, the "I Need a Girl" rapper remains incarcerated as he serves a 50-month sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution last year. He was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion. He was set to be slated to be released in January 2028, though the date was pushed back to March 2, 2028. "For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including reasons for a change in release date,” the Bureau of Prisons said in a statement on October 7.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Spends Thousands While Behind Bars

Source: NBC News Sean 'Diddy' Combs was allegedly recorded while using a cellphone behind bars.

The change followed an NBC News report published on September 30, alleging that Combs spent thousands every month to live a pampered life at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, a low-security prison about 40 miles outside of Philadelphia. Four men who spent time in the same unit as Combs claimed he had other inmates cooking and cleaning for him, while also possessing prohibited items, including alcohol and a cellphone. "This is not some normal s--- you see in jail. This is some rich s---," claimed one man. "It looks crazy, but again, it’s Diddy."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Rushed to Hospital After Head Injury

Source: NBC News Sean 'Diddy' Combs is scheduled to be released from prison on March 2, 2028.