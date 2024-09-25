Suge Knight Slams Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg for Not 'Stepping Up' and Speaking Out After Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest

"I look at it real plain and simple: ain’t no whistleblower," he said during a Tuesday, September 24, phone interview with News Nation's Chris Cuomo, . "The facts is there but, right now, I don’t care if it’s T.I., I don’t care if it’s Rick Ross, I don’t care if it’s [Jay-Z], I don’t care if it’s Snoop [Dogg], I don’t care if it’s [The] Game, I don’t care if it’s Drake, nobody is stepping up."

The 59-year-old inmate, who is serving a 28-year sentence for killing a man in a hit-and-run incident, alleged those artists "knew what was going on."