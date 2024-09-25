or
Suge Knight Slams Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg for Not 'Stepping Up' and Speaking Out After Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest

Split photo of Suge Knight and Sean Diddy Combs.
Source: MEGA

Suge Knight claimed others in the music industry know about Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged crimes.

By:

Sept. 25 2024, Published 4:39 p.m. ET

Former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight called out several high profile figures in the music industry for not speaking out against Sean "Diddy" Combs following his arrest on human trafficking charges.

suge knight slams jay z snoop dogg not stepping up diddy arrest
Source: MEGA

Suge Knight is currently serving 28 years behind bars.

"I look at it real plain and simple: ain’t no whistleblower," he said during a Tuesday, September 24, phone interview with News Nation's Chris Cuomo, . "The facts is there but, right now, I don’t care if it’s T.I., I don’t care if it’s Rick Ross, I don’t care if it’s [Jay-Z], I don’t care if it’s Snoop [Dogg], I don’t care if it’s [The] Game, I don’t care if it’s Drake, nobody is stepping up."

The 59-year-old inmate, who is serving a 28-year sentence for killing a man in a hit-and-run incident, alleged those artists "knew what was going on."

suge knight slams jay z snoop dogg not stepping up diddy arrest
Source: MEGA

Suge Knight called out Snoop Dogg, Drake, The Game and more artists in a recent interview with Chris Cuomo.

As OK! previously reported, Combs was arrested on September 16 in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation.

Prosecutors alleged he was running a criminal "enterprise" which "engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other activities, sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice."

He was denied bail twice and is expected to remain in jail until his trial.

suge knight slams jay z snoop dogg not stepping up diddy arrest
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was denied bail twice.

While being incarcerated is always dangerous, Knight also suggested Combs could potentially have a target on his back from other inmates at the the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn who want to prove themselves behind bars.

Later in the interview, Knight told Cuomo the disgraced music producer wasn't working on his own. He alleged the 54-year-old was likely "taught from people before him, and he did it to the younger people after him."

suge knight slams jay z snoop dogg not stepping up diddy arrest
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested on September 16.

"This been going on in the industry for a whole bunch of years, for decades and at the same time. You know, nobody wanted to be true, and it shouldn’t have to be true," he said.

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, Combs appeared in a New York courtroom earlier this month and pleaded "not guilty" to racketeering, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

A trial date has not been set.

