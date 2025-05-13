'Terrified' Cassie Ventura Recalls Sean 'Diddy' Combs Handing Her a Loaded Gun While High on Mushrooms: 'I Was Freaking Out'
Cassie Ventura is reliving her nightmare relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs amid his intense trafficking trial.
The ex-girlfriend of the disgraced music mogul took the witness stand on Tuesday, May 13, to testify against Combs in Manhattan federal court in an attempt to prove him guilty of the s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
Cassie Ventura Addresses Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Gun Use
While in court on Tuesday, Ventura, 38, was asked about the presence of guns during her relationship with Combs, 55 — which was on and off from 2007 to 2018.
The "Long Way 2 Go" singer said under oath that she "only ever saw handguns" throughout her time as Combs' girlfriend, admitting he had them at his Los Angeles, New York City, Miami and Alpine, N.J., homes.
While many were locked away in safes, Ventura allegedly saw the pistols out in plain sight "a few times," prompting prosecutors to ask whether she ever handled one herself.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Made Cassie Ventura Hold His Gun While She Was High
"I was handed one. We were going to a club [gig] in downtown L.A.," she recalled. "I just remember we took mushrooms, and I was, like, really high. I was handed the gun just to hold in my bag, but I was freaking out the whole time [that] it was going to go off."
Having never operated a firearm before, Ventura was "terrified" as the gun remained in her bag for roughly an hour to an hour and a half while inside of the nightclub.
"I have no idea why I had a loaded gun," Ventura confessed, noting how she eventually was able to give the pistol back to Combs. "The guns were taken out here and there. I always felt like it was a little bit of a scare tactic. I didn’t know for what purpose."
Cassie Ventura Opens Up About 'Violent' Abuse
In addition to addressing her experiences with Combs and guns, Ventura also emotionally opened up about being a victim of domestic violence on behalf of the Bad Boy Records founder.
Recounting her alleged experiences of being physically assaulted by Combs, Ventura testified: "He would bash me on my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me on the head if i was down. … [I would] make the wrong face, and the next thing I knew, I was getting hit in the face."
The "Me & U" hitmaker claimed Combs' "violent" attacks became so frequent and severe that she would "get knots" on her forehead.
Cassie Ventura Forced to 'Perform' at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Freak Off' Parties
Ventura also provided background information regarding Combs' alleged "freak off" parties — a main part of the FBI's case against the rapper.
"It basically entails the hiring of an escort and setting up this experience so that I could perform for Sean," she shared, claiming the longest "freak off" spanned across four days.
"Maybe even more, on and off with the breaks," Ventura explained, as she mentioned being "sexually inexperienced" when she met Combs before he quickly turned intimacy into a "job" for her.
The brunette beauty accused Combs of making her feel trapped and unable to leave him because he "controlled" every aspect of Ventura's life.