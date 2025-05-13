'Terrified' Cassie Ventura Recalls Sean 'Diddy' Combs Handing Her a Loaded Gun While High on Mushrooms: 'I Was Freaking Out'

While in court on Tuesday, Ventura, 38, was asked about the presence of guns during her relationship with Combs, 55 — which was on and off from 2007 to 2018.

The "Long Way 2 Go" singer said under oath that she "only ever saw handguns" throughout her time as Combs' girlfriend, admitting he had them at his Los Angeles, New York City, Miami and Alpine, N.J., homes.

While many were locked away in safes, Ventura allegedly saw the pistols out in plain sight "a few times," prompting prosecutors to ask whether she ever handled one herself.