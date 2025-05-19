Ventura’s then-best friend Kerry Morgan called the police, but the “Me & U” singer didn't want to file a report in order to protect Combs.

“It got violent and I chose to leave … I had my premiere, I didn’t want to mess it up, so I left,” she said about the infamous parties.

Ventura said she attempted to get away while Combs was in the shower, but he found her in the hallway when he was seen dragging her while wearing a towel around his waist.

“He grabbed me up, threw me on the ground, kicked me, tried to drag me back to the room, took my stuff,” she testified.

Combs came to the apartment 30 minutes later and tried to bang down the door, Morgan testified.

"He was hitting the door with a hammer to try to open it," Morgan stated.