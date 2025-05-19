Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Cassie Ventura's Gruesome Injuries Revealed After Rapper Beat Her in 2016
New photos of Cassie Ventura's injuries after she was beaten by her ex Sean "Diddy" Combs at a hotel in 2016 have been released amid the music mogul's trial.
In the new photos obtained by OK!, the singer, 38, appeared to have a swollen lip.
“That’s me, a selfie of me with a fat lip,” she testified on the stand in mid-May.
In one photo, Ventura, who is married to Alex Fine, can be seen wearing sunglasses and a hoodie, which she claimed she took after leaving the hotel in an Uber.
In 2016, the star was attacked by Combs, 55, as she tried to flee one of her ex's "freak offs" at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Calif.
She said she texted Combs afterward: “I have a premiere for the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my life on Monday. You are sick for thinking it’s OK to do what you’ve done. Please stay away from me.”
The performer allegedly told her he was going to get arrested.
Ventura’s then-best friend Kerry Morgan called the police, but the “Me & U” singer didn't want to file a report in order to protect Combs.
“It got violent and I chose to leave … I had my premiere, I didn’t want to mess it up, so I left,” she said about the infamous parties.
Ventura said she attempted to get away while Combs was in the shower, but he found her in the hallway when he was seen dragging her while wearing a towel around his waist.
“He grabbed me up, threw me on the ground, kicked me, tried to drag me back to the room, took my stuff,” she testified.
Combs came to the apartment 30 minutes later and tried to bang down the door, Morgan testified.
"He was hitting the door with a hammer to try to open it," Morgan stated.
Ventura — who dated Combs on and off from 2007 to 2018 — was not able to count how many times Combs hurt her, stating, "Too many to count. I don’t know.”
In November 2023, Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of abuse and rape. The pair settled for $20 million, according to Ventura's testimony.
Multiple bottles of baby oil were found in Combs' hotel room when he was arrested in 2024.
Prescription drugs and candy were found when Combs' hotel room was raided.
For his part, Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; racketeering conspiracy; and transportation to engage in prostitution.