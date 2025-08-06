Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is 'Hopeful' About Pardon Request to Donald Trump

Article continues below advertisement

Sean “Diddy” Combs is keeping the faith.

The hip-hop mogul’s legal team just confirmed they’ve officially approached President Donald Trump in hopes of securing a full pardon ahead of his October 3 sentencing. “It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon,” Combs’ attorney, Nicole Westmoreland, said during an interview on Tuesday, August 5.

Source: MEGA Sean Combs’ lawyers reached out to Donald Trump for a pardon.

She made it clear that Combs’ staying optimistic about the outcome. “[Diddy] is a very hopeful person and I believe that he remains hopeful,” she added. As a response to their request, a White House insider spilled that Trump is “seriously considering” granting Combs a full pardon.

What started as casual office chatter two months ago has reportedly turned into something much more serious. “It’s quickly evolved from ‘just another Trump weave’ to an actionable event,” a source claimed.

Source: MEGA The embattled exec is 'hopeful' that the president will grant it before his sentencing.

Still, nothing is set in stone just yet. “Any decision on a Combs pardon is in flux until Trump actually puts his signature on paper,” the source added.

Back in May, Trump was asked about the possibility of granting a pardon during a press briefing. He acknowledged that Combs’ team had indeed reached out. “I would certainly look at the facts,” Trump responded. “If I think somebody was mistreated – whether they like me or don't like me, it wouldn't have any impact.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he’s open to reviewing the case.

Trump noted that while he hasn’t spoken to Combs recently, they once had a friendly relationship. “I haven't seen him. I haven't spoken to him in years,” Trump said. “He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, that relationship busted up, from what I read.” “You become a much different person when you run for politics, and you do what’s right,” he added. “I could do other things, and I’m sure he’d like me, and I’m sure other people would like me, but it wouldn’t be as good for our country.”

As OK! previously reported, the 55-year-old was found guilty on two prostitution-related charges but avoided convictions tied to racketeering and s-- trafficking earlier this month. Combs’ legal team is trying everything they can to get him out on bond before sentencing. They also filed a motion asking for a $50 million release bond, stressing that their client isn’t a danger to society.

Source: MEGA The Bad Boy Records founder's legal team argues he isn’t a danger to society.

“Sean Combs is not a risk of flight nor is he a danger to the community or to any specific people,” they stated. They pointed out that the Bad Boy founder had voluntarily surrendered to authorities in New York, had given up his passport six months before his arrest and even paid off his Miami mortgage before the legal heat intensified.

Still, Judge Arun Subramanian wasn’t convinced as he denied bail, citing past incidents of violence. "You full-throatedly in your closing argument told the jury that there was violence here," the judge said to Combs’ lawyers, referencing a June 2024 incident involving a woman.