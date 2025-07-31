or
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyers Ask to Overturn Verdict or Grant New Trial, Claim His Mann Act Convictions Are 'Legally Unsupported' and 'Based on Prejudice'

Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is fighting his guilty verdict.

July 31 2025, Published 11:58 a.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team is continuing to fight for his release as the rapper awaits his sentence after being found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

On Wednesday, July 30, his lawyers filed a new motion asking for the court to "set aside" the verdict or grant a new trial, as the verdict was "legally unsupported and constitutionally flawed."

Image of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team claimed the rapper is the only person hit with Mann Act convictions where there was no financial gain.
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team claimed the rapper is the only person hit with Mann Act convictions where there was no financial gain.

According to his attorneys, the music mogul, 55, is the only person who has ever been convicted under the Mann Act "where there was no commercial motive, no coercion, no s--, and no financial benefit." The filing, which was obtained by OK!, pointed out that the jury decided no "prostitutes" were trafficked or assaulted and chose to engage "voluntarily."

The motion went on to accuse the prosecution of promoting "racist origins."

'The Verdict Is Unsound'

Image of the star's legal team wants the verdict overturned or to be granted a new trial.
Source: mega

The star's legal team wants the verdict overturned or to be granted a new trial.

The statement went on to insist that Combs' "sexual expression" falls under the "protected First Amendment conduct."

"Even if the Court declines to acquit, the defense urges a new trial based on overwhelming prejudice," the letter continued. "The government flooded the courtroom with inflammatory evidence admissible only under the now-rejected RICO and trafficking charges."

The statement concluded with: "This prosecution was unprecedented. This verdict is unsound. And this conviction, rooted in a misapplied, overbroad statute, should not stand."

Diddy Requests Bail Again

Sean Diddy Combs

Photo of the rapper's team filed another motion this week once again requesting bail.
Source: mega

The rapper's team filed another motion this week once again requesting bail.

As OK! reported, Diddy was found guilty on two counts but escaped racketeering and s-- trafficking charges. His sentencing is scheduled for October 3, and though he was originally denied bail, his team filed another motion for him to be released on a $50 million bond earlier this week.

When he was first denied, Judge Arun Subramanian reasoned that his lawyers failed to prove he wasn't a "danger to any person," as there was an act of violence toward a woman in June 2024.

However, the new filing noted, "Mr. Combs enrolled in a domestic violence program, in which he participated until he was arrested and incarcerated in connection with this case."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Is Not a Flight Risk' or a 'Danger to the Community'

Image of Combs was seen beating ex Cassie Ventura in 2016, but his team said that aside from one other occasion, he hasn't been violent in 'seven years.'
Source: mega

Combs was seen beating ex Cassie Ventura in 2016, but his team said that aside from one other occasion, he hasn't been violent in 'seven years.'

"Sean Combs is not a risk of flight nor is he a danger to the community or to any specific people," his attorneys insisted.

"Based on the facts developed at the trial, aside from a single instance on June 18, 2024, where Mr. Combs was provoked by Jane through her own acts of violence, there was no evidence of any acts of violence in the last seven years," they added, referring to the instance cited by the judge.

Combs' documented abuse of ex Cassie Ventura occurred in 2016.

Image of Combs' legal team declared the father-of-seven 'will not squander his second chance at life.'
Source: mega

Combs' legal team declared the father-of-seven 'will not squander his second chance at life.'

"As we said in court, this jury gave him his life back, and he will not squander his second chance at life, nor would he do anything to further jeopardize his seven children not having a father, and four of his children not having a parent at all," the Bad Boy Records founder's team continued.

His lawyers' proposal said Diddy would be constricted to his home in Miami, Fla., and his travel would be limited to the Southern District of Florida and the Southern District of New York for attorney meetings. He would also give up his passport and would "be placed under the express supervision of the U.S. Pretrial Services Agency (“PTS”) and must report to that agency as directed by PTS."

