Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'King's Feast' Christmas Meal Behind Bars Sparks 'Outrage and Sadness' 

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing fresh scrutiny as details of his holiday meals at FCI Fort Dix emerge, with critics accusing officials of granting the rapper an indulgent "king's feast" despite his recent disciplinary troubles. Combs, who was moved earlier this year from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to the low-security New Jersey facility to attend drug-treatment programs, is serving a 50-month federal sentence and recently saw his release date pushed from May 8 to June 4, 2028.

Source: MEGA The star is behind bars in New Jersey.

The shift followed reports the rapper allegedly violated prison rules by drinking homemade prison alcohol. His representatives have denied the claims, saying the reports were completely false. According to internal meal schedules circulated among inmates, Combs will be offered a notably generous spread for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day – with no booze. The menus, which include turkey roast, baked Cornish hens, and a choice of baked fish or grilled beef, have prompted frustration from some outside the prison.

One corrections source said: "People are struggling to afford groceries, and he's in there getting holiday banquets. There's a sense that he's being catered to, and it doesn't sit right. There's both outrage and sadness he is being served basically what would seem like a king's feast to millions of poor Americans." Another source familiar with inmate services added: "It looks like he's eating far better than the public imagines a federal prisoner should. The outrage is real." For Thanksgiving, Combs and other inmates were scheduled to wake up to a breakfast of bran flakes, skim milk, whole wheat bread, a banana and packets of jelly. Lunch featured a full turkey roast with mashed potatoes, corn, traditional trimmings and a holiday dessert.

Source: UNSPLASH Sean 'Diddy' Combs' holiday meals are being met with outrage.

On Christmas Day, the menu shifts to baked Cornish hens, mashed potatoes, cornbread dressing and mixed vegetables. New Year's Day offers inmates a choice between baked fish or grilled beef, with tofu lo mein available as an additional option. A prison contractor who works with food-service teams said: "The holiday meals are standard across many federal sites, but that doesn't mean people won't be upset when someone as high-profile as Diddy is seen eating well. There's sadness too – people think he should be facing harsher conditions." Combs' holiday lineup stands in contrast to his muted 56th birthday in November.

His morning options were limited to bran flakes, breakfast cake or whole wheat bread, accompanied by skim milk, margarine, sugar-substitute packets and jelly. Lunch included either chicken parmesan or a chickpea burger, fruit or dessert, a beverage, pasta with marinara and spinach, plus garlic or whole wheat bread. Dinner offered cheese pizza or navy beans with Italian pasta salad, green beans, a garden salad and assorted dressings. Combs arrived at Fort Dix after telling a judge he sought a facility that could support sobriety and family visitation. During his trial, he admitted he had "lost (his) way," telling Judge Arun Subramanian the "old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you – I choose to live." But his move has not insulated him from controversy. Reports he was caught with fermented alcohol – made by inmates from Fanta, sugar and apples left to sit for two weeks – briefly prompted officials to consider transferring him to another unit. The decision was later reversed.

Source: MEGA The disgraced rapper will be released in 2028.