or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Cheers Up 'Depressed' Prisoners With Thanksgiving Turkeys: 'A Bit of Home in a Dark Place'

Split photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and a turkey.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs delivered turkeys to every housing unit at FCI Fort Dix.

Profile Image

Nov. 28 2025, Published 2:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

America's bad boy did good this Thanksgiving. Sean "Diddy" Combs attempted to bring a smile to prisoners' faces as they spent the holiday locked away at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Combs was responsible for organizing and funding a two-day plan to deliver turkeys to every inmate at the low-security jail.

According to his rep, the music mogul worked internally with a group called Bankroll Bosses to purchase food from the commissary and prepare a prison version of a home-cooked meal — which he distributed to every housing unit at Fort Dix.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Organizes Thanksgiving Prison Initative

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Sean 'Diddy' Combs tried to do good this Thanksgiving.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs tried to do good this Thanksgiving.

In a statement shared by his rep, Combs told TMZ: "Thanksgiving, to me, is about making sure other people eat. Everybody misses their family. People get depressed during the holidays. We just wanted to come together as a family and do our own thing."

Combs received help organizing the Thanksgiving plan from former gang leader B.I., who shared in his own message, stating, "We cooked the food and sent it to all the buildings. Enough for about 200 people each building. It took two days to prep everything."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Sean 'Diddy' Combs was transferred to FCI Fort Dix at the end of October.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was transferred to FCI Fort Dix at the end of October.

Combs and B.I. certainly faced challenges while pulling off their holiday acts of service, as there's no stoves or microwaves provided to prisoners. There are no knives, either, meaning inmates reportedly use their ID cards to cut up ingredients.

The Bad Boy Records founder seemed to have done some self-reflection during his time behind bars — and has appeared to make long-lasting bonds with fellow inmates at his new jail after being transferred from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on October 30.

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Admits There's 'a Lot of Misinterpretations About Prison'

Image of Sean 'Diddy' Combs is serving a 50-month sentence for two prostitution-related charges.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is serving a 50-month sentence for two prostitution-related charges.

"There's a lot of misinterpretations about prison. There is a strong brotherhood. We all look out for each other. It's nothing but a positive thing," he declared. "It’s like a little bit of home in a dark place."

In general, prisons usually provide minimal "in-and-out" service for Thanksgiving, per the news outlet.

FCI Fort Dix's menu for Thursday included turkey roast w/ trimmings, mashed potatoes, corn and desert.

Image of Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in September 2024.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in September 2024.

Combs will serve out the rest of his 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix after being convicted of two transportation to engage in prostitution charges upon completion of a roughly two-month federal trial that began in May.

He avoided what could have been a lifelong prison sentence after being acquitted of more-serious s-- trafficking and RICO charges brought against him by the government.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.