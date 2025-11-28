Sean 'Diddy' Combs Cheers Up 'Depressed' Prisoners With Thanksgiving Turkeys: 'A Bit of Home in a Dark Place'

Article continues below advertisement

America's bad boy did good this Thanksgiving. Sean "Diddy" Combs attempted to bring a smile to prisoners' faces as they spent the holiday locked away at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey. Combs was responsible for organizing and funding a two-day plan to deliver turkeys to every inmate at the low-security jail. According to his rep, the music mogul worked internally with a group called Bankroll Bosses to purchase food from the commissary and prepare a prison version of a home-cooked meal — which he distributed to every housing unit at Fort Dix.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Organizes Thanksgiving Prison Initative

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs tried to do good this Thanksgiving.

In a statement shared by his rep, Combs told TMZ: "Thanksgiving, to me, is about making sure other people eat. Everybody misses their family. People get depressed during the holidays. We just wanted to come together as a family and do our own thing." Combs received help organizing the Thanksgiving plan from former gang leader B.I., who shared in his own message, stating, "We cooked the food and sent it to all the buildings. Enough for about 200 people each building. It took two days to prep everything."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was transferred to FCI Fort Dix at the end of October.

Combs and B.I. certainly faced challenges while pulling off their holiday acts of service, as there's no stoves or microwaves provided to prisoners. There are no knives, either, meaning inmates reportedly use their ID cards to cut up ingredients. The Bad Boy Records founder seemed to have done some self-reflection during his time behind bars — and has appeared to make long-lasting bonds with fellow inmates at his new jail after being transferred from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on October 30.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Admits There's 'a Lot of Misinterpretations About Prison'

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs is serving a 50-month sentence for two prostitution-related charges.

"There's a lot of misinterpretations about prison. There is a strong brotherhood. We all look out for each other. It's nothing but a positive thing," he declared. "It’s like a little bit of home in a dark place." In general, prisons usually provide minimal "in-and-out" service for Thanksgiving, per the news outlet. FCI Fort Dix's menu for Thursday included turkey roast w/ trimmings, mashed potatoes, corn and desert.

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in September 2024.