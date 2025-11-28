Sean 'Diddy' Combs Cheers Up 'Depressed' Prisoners With Thanksgiving Turkeys: 'A Bit of Home in a Dark Place'
Nov. 28 2025, Published 2:24 p.m. ET
America's bad boy did good this Thanksgiving. Sean "Diddy" Combs attempted to bring a smile to prisoners' faces as they spent the holiday locked away at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey.
Combs was responsible for organizing and funding a two-day plan to deliver turkeys to every inmate at the low-security jail.
According to his rep, the music mogul worked internally with a group called Bankroll Bosses to purchase food from the commissary and prepare a prison version of a home-cooked meal — which he distributed to every housing unit at Fort Dix.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Organizes Thanksgiving Prison Initative
In a statement shared by his rep, Combs told TMZ: "Thanksgiving, to me, is about making sure other people eat. Everybody misses their family. People get depressed during the holidays. We just wanted to come together as a family and do our own thing."
Combs received help organizing the Thanksgiving plan from former gang leader B.I., who shared in his own message, stating, "We cooked the food and sent it to all the buildings. Enough for about 200 people each building. It took two days to prep everything."
Combs and B.I. certainly faced challenges while pulling off their holiday acts of service, as there's no stoves or microwaves provided to prisoners. There are no knives, either, meaning inmates reportedly use their ID cards to cut up ingredients.
The Bad Boy Records founder seemed to have done some self-reflection during his time behind bars — and has appeared to make long-lasting bonds with fellow inmates at his new jail after being transferred from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on October 30.
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Looks Unrecognizable in First Prison Video as Gray-Haired Star Works His Cushy Jail Job
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Looks Unrecognizable as He's Seen for the First Time in New Jersey Prison
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Life Behind Bars Revealed: Cushy Job, Violating Phone Rules and More Shocking Details Exposed
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Admits There's 'a Lot of Misinterpretations About Prison'
"There's a lot of misinterpretations about prison. There is a strong brotherhood. We all look out for each other. It's nothing but a positive thing," he declared. "It’s like a little bit of home in a dark place."
In general, prisons usually provide minimal "in-and-out" service for Thanksgiving, per the news outlet.
FCI Fort Dix's menu for Thursday included turkey roast w/ trimmings, mashed potatoes, corn and desert.
Combs will serve out the rest of his 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix after being convicted of two transportation to engage in prostitution charges upon completion of a roughly two-month federal trial that began in May.
He avoided what could have been a lifelong prison sentence after being acquitted of more-serious s-- trafficking and RICO charges brought against him by the government.