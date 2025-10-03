Sean 'Diddy' Combs Admits He's Sober for the First Time in 25 Years After Getting Lost 'in Drugs and Excess'

Article continues below advertisement

Sean “Diddy” Combs is opening up about how prison has changed him. On Thursday, October 2 — just one day before his official sentencing hearing — the Bad Boy Records founder shared a letter reflecting on his time behind bars. Since being locked up in September 2024, the 55-year-old admitted he lost his way to “the drugs and the excess,” but said incarceration has forced him to face the truth.

Source: MEGA The embattled exec said prison made him 'sober for the first time in 25 years.'

“Although this situation has been the hardest and darkest time in my life, good things have come out of my incarceration,” Combs wrote, according to NBC News. “For starters, I am now sober for the first time in 25 years. I have been trying my best to deal with my drug abuse and anger issues and take accountability as well as positive steps towards healing.”

He went on to describe a turning point behind bars. “The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you — I choose to live,” he said. Convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, Combs admitted he takes “full responsibility and accountability” for his “past wrongs” and is “no longer running from” his “mistakes.” “I can’t change the past, but I can change the future,” he continued. “Since incarceration, I have gone through a spiritual reset. I’m on a journey that will take time and hard work.”

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs admitted he lost himself to 'drugs and excess.'

The music mogul also spoke about his commitment to change. “I’m proud to say I’m working harder than I ever have before. I’m committed to the journey of remaining a drug free, non-violent and peaceful person. I thank God that I’m stronger, wiser, clean, clear and sober,” he said. “I have failed my children as a father.”

Combs has seven children — Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, twins D’Lila and Jessie, and Love Sean — with four different women. When reporters asked how they were feeling after his July 2 conviction, his son Christian simply replied, “Great,” while daughters Jessie, D’Lilia and Chance said, “Good, happy.” According to reports, their smiles faded when they were reminded that their dad still faces up to 20 years in prison, since each guilty count carries a maximum 10-year sentence.

Source: MEGA The music producer's children continue to support him despite his conviction.

As they left the courthouse, the family stayed close, with Combs telling them, “Thank you, love you.”

Soon after he was taken into custody, the kids issued a statement defending him. “The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media,” they wrote. “We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD. Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, Jessie & D’Lila.”

Source: MEGA The rapper apologized to Cassie Ventura and another woman who testified.

In his letter, Combs also expressed regret toward ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who testified against him. “I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved,” he admitted. “I’m sorry for that and always will be. My domestic violence will always be a heavy burden that I will have to forever carry.”