Sean 'Diddy' Combs Addresses Allegations of Drinking 'Homemade Alcohol' in Prison
Nov. 9 2025, Published 4:31 p.m. ET
There is no bar behind bars where Sean "Diddy" Combs is concerned.
The Bad Boy Records founder, who is currently serving a four-year sentence at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institute in New Jersey, denied that he was drinking alcohol while there.
“The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false,” the 56-year-old's team wrote on X November 8.
Diddy's Rep Denied He Had Alcohol in Prison
“His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family," they continued.
The rapper's family rep Juda Engelmayer further elaborated on the situation to TMZ, saying that he is "focused on adjusting, working on himself, and doing better each day."
"As with any high-profile individual in a new environment, there will be many rumors and exaggerated stories throughout his time there—most of them untrue. We ask that people give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth with grace and purpose," Engelmayer added.
According to the outlet, Diddy was allegedly caught with a "homemade alcohol" concoction, which consisted of Fanta soda, sugar and apples. The mixture can then take two weeks to ferment into liquor-fueled substance.
Insiders told the publication that the "All About the Benjamins" singer was "caught by jail officials" and had "planned to move him from his old unit into a new one."
However, a source noted that prison officials will allow Diddy to stay in his old quarters for the time being.
Diddy Got Candid About His Sobriety Before Sentencing
Diddy was charged with two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution last month. He told the judge just before his sentencing that he was working to better himself — and stay sober.
"Although this situation has been the hardest and darkest time in my life, good things have come out of my incarceration. For starters, I am now sober for the first time in 25 years," he penned in a letter to the judge. "I have been trying my best to deal with my drug abuse and anger issues and take accountability as well as positive steps towards healing."
“I’m proud to say I’m working harder than I ever have before. I’m committed to the journey of remaining a drug-free, non-violent and peaceful person. I thank God that I’m stronger, wiser, clean, clear and sober. God makes no mistakes," the father-of-seven's note went on. "I have failed my children as a father."
"The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn," Diddy said. "Prison will change you or kill you — I choose to live."