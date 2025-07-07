Sean 'Diddy' Combs Got Standing Ovation From Fellow Inmates After Shocking Acquittal, Lawyer Says

It looks like some people were happy to see Sean "Diddy" Combs not go to jail for life.

According to a news outlet, the rapper, 55, got a standing ovation from fellow inmates when he returned to prison following his acquittal on July 2.

“They all said: ‘We never get to see anyone who beats the government,’” attorney Marc Agnifilo told The Associated Press days after a jury acquitted Combs of s-- trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.