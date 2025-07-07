Sean 'Diddy' Combs Got Standing Ovation From Fellow Inmates After Shocking Acquittal, Lawyer Says
It looks like some people were happy to see Sean "Diddy" Combs not go to jail for life.
According to a news outlet, the rapper, 55, got a standing ovation from fellow inmates when he returned to prison following his acquittal on July 2.
“They all said: ‘We never get to see anyone who beats the government,’” attorney Marc Agnifilo told The Associated Press days after a jury acquitted Combs of s-- trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.
'He's Doing OK'
The singer's lawyer also dished on his well-being.
“He’s doing okay,” Agnifilo told People, adding that Combs “realizes he has flaws like everyone else that he never worked on.”
“He burns hot in all matters. I think what he has come to see is that he has these flaws and there’s no amount of fame and no amount of fortune that can erase them," the attorney continued. “You can’t cover them up.”
The music mogul remains jailed in Brooklyn, N.Y., after his conviction on prostitution-related charges, which could put him in prison for several more years.
After Combs' homes in L.A. home and the Miami area were raided, Agnifilo predicted he would be arrested.
“I said: ‘Maybe it’s your fate in life to be the guy who wins,’” he shared. “They need to see that someone can win. I think he took that to heart.”
Combs, who has been in jail since September 2024, was denied bail by Judge Arun Subramanian.
Next Hearing Set
Combs will remain in custody at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center until his sentencing on October 3.
During the trial, which began in May, Combs' ex Casandra "Cassie" Ventura was called as a witness, where she spoke about their intimate nights together.
In a letter obtained by OK!, the mom-of-three's attorney penned to Judge Arun Subramanian, "We write as counsel for Casandra Ventura ("Ms. Ventura") to respectfully request that the Court deny Mr. Combs to be released pending his sentencing on his two convictions under 18 U.S.C. § 2421."
"Pursuant to the Bail Reform Act, 18 U.S.C. § 1343(a)(2), detention is mandatory post-conviction on these charges, as Ms. Ventura believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community," they concluded.