Gun Arsenal and Cases of Lube Stacked to the Ceiling: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Displays Shocking Photos From FBI Raids of Rapper's Homes
Photos of what the FBI discovered when they raided two of Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes last year were on display in the courtroom on Friday, June 20.
The shocking photos are part of the trial against the rapper, who was arrested in September 2024 on charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty.
What the FBI Found in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Homes
The Department of Justice's images help paint a picture of the star's lifestyle, as he's held s-- parties known as "freak offs," where several individuals said they were sexually assaulted and drugged.
In one image, several cases of Astroglide lubrication were stacked to the ceiling, while another picture showcased several bottles of baby oil packed into a fancy box.
Authorities Found Baby Oil and Drugs
Other pictures had drugs in them, while several images showed multiple guns of different sizes.
As OK! previously reported, jurors were also recently shown short clips from some of Combs' "freak offs," with a news outlet revealing one female juror had a "furrowed" brow and "winced" while viewing the first clip, which was about 20-30 seconds long.
A second female jury member "moved uncomfortably in her seat and put her hand to her head as she watched."
The videos were played on a laptop, with the jurors all wearing headphones, though it was said that "music" and "what appeared to be groaning" could faintly be heard in the courtroom.
- Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial: Every Shocking Crime Scene Photo Exposed
- What Was Found in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Miami Mansion Raid? Drugs, Bondage, Toys and More Unveiled in Shocking Photos
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Jurors 'Winced' and Looked 'Uncomfortable' When Shown Sexual 'Freak Off' Videos in Court
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The videos played were filmed in October 2012.
The news outlet said "records indicated" that Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura participated in a freak off during that time period "at the Trump International Hotel in New York with two male escorts." However, it's unclear if she was seen in the videos jurors viewed.
Ventura testified that she took part in the parties because she felt the need to please her ex, whom she dated on and off from 2007 to 2018.
Cassie Ventura Testified in the Trial
The mother-of-three — who shares her kids with husband Alex Fine — also revealed Diddy was abusive toward her.
In court, several photos of the singer sporting bruises and cuts were shown. In addition, a text message exchange from years ago showed Ventura telling the music mogul to stop treating her like a "rag doll."
In a leaked video from hotel security footage in 2016, Combs could be seen beating Ventura as she laid on the hallway floor cowering. During her testimony, she explained she was trying to escape from a freak off when she was caught by her ex, who dragged her back to their hotel room.