Sean 'Diddy' Combs Will Show Judge Compilation Video That Depicts Him as Father and Motivator in Hopes of Receiving Light Sentence

Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team is pulling out all of the stops in hopes of the rapper receiving a lenient sentence. The star will find out his fate for his two transportation to engage in prostitution charges on Friday, October 3. In an 11-minute video Combs plans to play in court, he's portrayed as a family man, as he's seen playing with some of his several kids over the years.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Portrays Himself as a Loving Partner and Husband

Source: COMBS GLOBAL PR Sean 'Diddy' Combs' team will show the judge a video compilation to show he has been a motivator, father and caretaker before his scandal.

Other moments show the Bad Boy Records founder, 55, giving motivational speeches, engaging in philanthropy and receiving awards all while music plays in the background. There's also a portion about how he cared for his ex Kim Porter — the mother of several of his children — before she passed away from pneumonia in 2018 at age 47. Clips include Combs sleeping in her hospital room and helping her eat as she laid in a hospital bed. The final three minutes focus on his life as a dad, with clips of him from both years ago and present day.

The Rapper's Kids Showered Him With Praise

Source: COMBS GLOBAL PR Several of the rapper's seven kids appeared in the footage and showered him with praise and gratitude.

The montage ends with his son Quincy saying to the camera, "Pops: thank you for loving us, thank you for loving me. Thank you for inspiring." Another one of his kids called the star "a great and kind human being" while his daughters thanked him for pushing them to follow their dreams. They also gushed how they look forward to "making more memories" with the Grammy winner.

Source: COMBS GLOBAL PR Many of Combs' kids attended his trial over the summer.

Diddy was arrested in September 2024 and went to trial this summer. In the end, he was found guilty of the transportation to engage in prostitution charges but got off on the racketeering and s-- trafficking charges. Though he made several attempts to get out on bail, he was always denied, as the judge said he failed to prove he's not a danger to others, as there was a threatening incident that occurred last year.

How Long Could Diddy Stay in Jail For?

Source: COMBS GLOBAL PR The rapper will receive his sentence for two prostitution charges on Friday, October 3.

Combs could face a maximum of 10 years each for the two counts, with prosecutors asking for a minimum of 11 years behind bars. On the other hand, the artist's team suggested he receive no more than 14 months in prison, as they claimed he's now a "reformed man." In a letter to the judge, he apologized "for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused others by my conduct," adding he takes "full responsibility and accountability for my past wrongs."

Source: COMBS GLOBAL PR Diddy claimed he was 'reborn' in jail and apologized for his past behavior.