Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense Pleads for Rapper's Release on Time Served Ahead of Prison Sentencing for Prostitution

Sean "Diddy" Combs is itching to get out of prison next month, when he will receive his official sentence after spending the past year behind bars. In a written submission to New York federal Judge Arun Subramanian filed late Monday, September 22, the disgraced rapper's defense team requested Combs be sentenced to no more than 14 months in prison or time already served for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The Bad Boy Records founder narrowly avoided a potential life prison sentence after being acquitted of more serious trafficking and racketeering charges.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Prison Sentencing Looms

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was found guilty of two prostitution-related charges upon conclusion of his May trial.

"In the past two years, Mr. Combs's career and reputation have been destroyed. He has served over a year in one of the most notorious jails in America — yet has made the most of that punishment," Combs' attorneys argued in reference to the Metropolitan Detention Center, located in Brooklyn, N.Y. "Put simply, the jury has spoken. Its verdict represents an 'affirmative indication of innocence,'" the legal filing continued. Combs' lawyers said it would be in the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper and his family's best interest if he was able to go home and reunite with his seven children, as well as his mother, Janice, 84.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Family Submits Support Letters for His Release

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs' family members have remained supportive throughout his time in jail.

The submission included nearly 70 letters of support from Diddy's loved ones, with his mom begging to spend "the last few years of my life" with her son despite admitting he "has made some terrible mistakes." Other letters were signed by his sister, Keisha, and his kids Justin, Chance, D'Lila and Jessie, as well as record producer Dallas Austin and Dana Tran — the mother of his youngest daughter, Love, 2.

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been denied bail several times.

"It is time for Mr. Combs to go home to his family, so he can continue his treatment and try to make the most of the next chapter of his extraordinary life … It is the only just and fair sentence that could be imposed," the message concluded. In addition to suggesting Diddy receive a 14-month prison sentence with supervised release, the music mogul's attorneys offered their client undergo mandated drug treatment and therapy.

Prosecutors Pushing Longer Sentence for Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was acquitted of more serious trafficking and racketeering charges.