How Many Years Could Sean 'Diddy' Combs Spend in Prison? What to Know Ahead of the Embattled Music Mogul's Sentencing

Sean 'Diddy' Combs will be sentenced following a two-month trial that found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The 55-year-old embattled music mogul is set to be sentenced on October 3, about three months after he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of two counts of s-- trafficking and one count of racketeering conspiracy following a two-month trial in July.

It is only a matter of time before Sean "Diddy" Combs learns what the future holds for him in his ongoing criminal trial .

Combs could face a maximum of 10 years each for the two counts of his Mann Act charges. However, ahead of the sentencing, federal prosecutors have requested that Judge Arun Subramanian impose a minimum prison term of 11 years and three months.

"His crimes of conviction are serious and have warranted sentences over ten years in multiple cases for defendants who, like Sean Combs, engaged in violence and put others in fear," prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum. "Consistent with those cases and based on the corroborated evidence presented at trial, this Court should impose a sentence of no less than 135 months' imprisonment."

Prosecutors said Combs is "unrepentant" and his "history and characteristics demonstrate years of abuse and violence."

The Mann Act, also known as the White-Slaved Traffic Act of 1910, was named after Republican U.S. Representative James Robert Mann of Illinois.

On the other hand, Combs' defense team argued that he should receive a sentence of no more than 14 months, as he is a "reformed man."

His defense attorneys noted in the sentencing memorandum shared by ABC News, "Mr. Combs must be sentenced for what the jury convicted him of — interstate transportation of fully consenting adults with intent to engage in prostitution. But it would be unlawful, and a perversion of justice, for the Court to sentence him as if the jury had convicted him of s-- trafficking and RICO, or to increase his sentence based on the Court's own findings about force or coercion or racketeering."

New York attorney Todd Spodek noted prosecutors "want to see Diddy defined by the worst-case math," while the rapper's team "wants the judge to cut through it and impose something far lighter."

"It's like bargaining for anything. There's the benchmark, there's the number in the middle, and it goes up and goes down," he continued, adding the judge decides "ultimately."

Meanwhile, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani said he does not think Combs could get 11 years of prison time since it is "more than the statutory max for the prostitution counts."

"If the judge was so inclined he would've released him on bail after the verdict," he told People. "The fact that he kept him detained, even though he was acquitted of a more serious racketeering and s-- trafficking counts, leads me to believe that he's going to impose a sentence. Maybe not the full amount the government is asking for, but a split the baby type sentence. So that's why I think five years ends up being in the middle."