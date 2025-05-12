or
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial Descends Into Chaos as Key Witness Is MIA Hours Ahead of Start Time

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

One key witness went dark ahead of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial in NYC.

By:

May 12 2025, Published 6:58 a.m. ET

Hours before opening statements for Sean "Diddy" Combs' s---trafficking trial are set to begin on Monday, May 12, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York has yet to make contact with a key witness against the embattled rapper.

Victim-3, who would have told the court how Combs sexually exploited her, had previously pledged to testify in the criminal trial.

sean diddy combs trial mia
Source: MEGA

One of the victim's is missing ahead of the NYC trial.

Now, the victim is missing in action, meaning the case could come to a stand-still — for now.

"Expected before Judge Arun Subramanian at around 8:30 a.m. ET to solidify the jury and hear an update on Victim-3 from the feds, the defense is planning to ask for mistrial or seek a delay in the start of the trial," one news outlet reported.

Law enforcement sources claim Victim-3 is MIA due to fears for her safety.

sean diddy combs trial chaos key witness mia trial
Source: MEGA

The scene outside the courthouse in September 2024.

Combs' trial is set to last around eight weeks following his September 2024 arrest on charges of racketeering, s-- trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and more.

Sean Diddy Combs

Who Is Cassie Ventura?

sean diddy combs trial chaos key witness mia trial
Source: mega

The duo dated for many years.

Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, a.k.a. Victim-1, is expected to testify under her own name as early as Monday if the trial begins on time.

Ventura, who is pregnant with her and husband Alex Fine's third child, was paid off in late 2023 to keep quiet about the alleged assault and abuse Combs put her through.

In spring of 2024, the singer, 38, was seen being dragged in the hallway of a hotel by the music mogul, 55. The defense claims the footage was doctored and doesn't tell the whole story.

sean diddy combs trial chaos key witness mia trial
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura is expected to testify against her ex.

After the footage went viral, Combs took to Instagram to issue an apology to his ex.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” he said in a video at the time.

“I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” he added. “I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Combs has previously denied any of Ventura's allegations against him.

