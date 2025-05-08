Kanye West, Mike Myers and More Celebrities Name-Dropped During Jury Selection for Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial
Cassie Ventura
Cassie Ventura, who dated Sean "Diddy" Combs on and off from 2007 to 2018, was one of the celebrities mentioned during the jury selection for the embattled record producer's s-- trafficking trial in New York City.
The "Long Way 2 Go" singer filed a lawsuit against Combs in November 2024, accusing him of abusing her for years following their meeting when she was 19.
"She found herself becoming numb to the abuse she was experiencing, and became entirely beholden to Mr. Combs's demands," the complaint, which the parties reportedly settled privately, disclosed. "She began to blindly follow his instructions out of fear of again being on the receiving end of a vicious beating."
Ventura is expected to testify, as the hotel surveillance video CNN released in May 2024 will be one of the key pieces of evidence in the trial. The clip showed Combs physically assaulting the "Me & U" singer during an altercation at a California hotel in 2016.
Dallas Austin
Grammy winner Dallas Austin's name also appeared on a list of celebrities that were mentioned during jury selection, potentially due to his past close relationship with Combs' ex Kim Porter.
Dawn Richard
Former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard was one of the accusers who filed a lawsuit against Combs in 2024. She claimed the hip-hop star sexually assaulted her and that she witnessed the rapper physically abuse Ventura on numerous occasions.
In response to Richard's lawsuit, Combs' attorney Erica Wolff released a statement dismissing the Kinky star's claims.
"Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit. In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a pay day — conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour," the statement read.
Richard is asking for a jury trial, compensatory damages and compensation for severe emotional distress, along with legal and other fees.
Harve Pierre
Harve Pierre, former president of Bad Boy Entertainment and Bad Boy Records, was slapped with a lawsuit in November 2023 for sexually harassing and assaulting a former assistant.
"From approximately 2016 to 2017, Pierre sexually assaulted Plaintiff on multiple occasions in New York City and other locations throughout the country," the lawsuit revealed.
Pierre began working at Bad Boy label in 1992 before leaving in 1995. He eventually returned to serve as the company's president until December 2017.
Kanye West
Combs and Kanye West released "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine" in March, months after the Bad Boy Records founder was indicted on charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi was also mentioned during jury selection, as prosecutors believe Combs was involved in an alleged arson of the "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper's Porsche in January 2012.
The incident was referenced in Cassie's lawsuit, which alleged the former Uptown Records talent director planned to blow up the car after he found out she was dating Cudi at the time.
"There is no allegation that Mr. Combs was involved in these actions or directed anyone else to take them," Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo told Rolling Stone in a statement. "It's clear the government doesn't know who set fire to the vehicle or how it relates to Mr Combs, who denies any involvement."
Lauren London
While it is not immediately clear why Lauren London appeared on the list, she previously said Combs helped her get through following Nipsey Hussle's death in 2019.
"I just felt like it was surreal…I didn't even want to get dressed. I was gonna wear sweats," she reflected on Hussle's funeral during a July 2022 appearance on the "Angie Martinez IRL" iHeartRadio podcast.
London added, "Puff pulled me aside and was like, 'Look Boog. You have shown everybody what it looks like to hold a man down and to love him. Now show them what it looks like when it all crumbles. That's your responsibility.' … He was like, 'Show up with your head up.'"
Laurieann Gibson
In 2005, Combs recruited Laurieann Gibson to work on Making the Band and P. Diddy's Starmaker.
Speaking in a 2023 interview with Complex, the creative director opened up about her professional connection with Combs.
"He's learned everything from me," said Gibson. "We have an amazing, interesting, relationship because they say true friendship, true collaboration, goes through changes and challenges, and we have. And you come out into this place where you just constantly make magic. You'd have to ask him what he learned from me. I hope he has the laundry list that I have. But what I've learned from him is the ability to understand this playing field as a business."
Michael B. Jordan
Potential jurors were also asked about Michael B. Jordan during selection, though a source revealed the Creed actor will not be a witness in the trial.
His name was mentioned due to his association with Ventura after sources confirmed he was referenced in her complaint against Combs. In the lawsuit, the model said she had a "flirtatious relationship with an actor" during one of her splits from Combs. When the "I'll Be Missing You" singer found out, she alleged Combs called "the actor and threatened him."
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams was also dragged into Combs' s-- trafficking trial after her name was mentioned during jury selection.
Mike Myers
According to USA Today, Mike Myers may have made the list due to a brief segment in Austin Powers that poked fun at Combs.