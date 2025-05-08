Kanye West, Mike Myers and More Celebrities Name-Dropped During Jury Selection for Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial

Cassie Ventura, who dated Sean "Diddy" Combs on and off from 2007 to 2018, was one of the celebrities mentioned during the jury selection for the embattled record producer's s-- trafficking trial in New York City.

The "Long Way 2 Go" singer filed a lawsuit against Combs in November 2024, accusing him of abusing her for years following their meeting when she was 19.

"She found herself becoming numb to the abuse she was experiencing, and became entirely beholden to Mr. Combs's demands," the complaint, which the parties reportedly settled privately, disclosed. "She began to blindly follow his instructions out of fear of again being on the receiving end of a vicious beating."

Ventura is expected to testify, as the hotel surveillance video CNN released in May 2024 will be one of the key pieces of evidence in the trial. The clip showed Combs physically assaulting the "Me & U" singer during an altercation at a California hotel in 2016.