Cassie Ventura Speaks Out for First Time After New Video Exposed Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Abuse: 'I Will Always Be Recovering From My Past'
Cassie Ventura spoke out for the first time since a video was released of her being abused by ex Sean "Diddy" Combs.
"Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past," the singer, 37, posted on Instagram on Thursday, May 23.
"Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in," she continued. "I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always, Cassie."
Of course, people left uplifting comments for Ventura, who is married to Alex Fine.
"We love you and we see you Cassie. What you went through in silence is what so many women have endured for years, me and my Mother included. Your story will help so many women seek help. Thank you for being so brave to tell it," one person wrote, while another added, "Thank you for being brave for all of us who never got the justice we deserved ❤️❤️❤️."
A third person added, "Sending you so much love ❤️ your courage will help so many!"
As OK! previously reported, Ventura was seen being shoved and kicked in a hallway of a hotel in a newly surfaced 2016 surveillance video. The altercation resembles the allegations in a now-settled federal lawsuit filed by the star in 2023.
Ventura's attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, stated: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”
Combs, 54, later broke his silence about the clip.
“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” he said in a video, which was posted on Sunday, May 19. “I was f----- up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses.”
“My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” he added. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, started going to therapy and rehab, had to ask god for his mercy and grace."
The rapper, who is also under federal investigation for alleged involvement in sexual trafficking, came under fire for his statement.
"You should have apologized before the video was released. It’s quite obvious this wasn’t a singular incident so why are you only apologizing for your behavior that video — what about everything else?" one user pointed out.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Weren't you denying it though? Now that there's evidence you're sorry? Yea you're sorry alright, sorry the tape got out," referencing how Combs previously denied all allegations Ventura made against him.