Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Jurors 'Winced' and Looked 'Uncomfortable' When Shown Sexual 'Freak Off' Videos in Court
The jurors in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trafficking trial were shown videos from the rapper's s-- parties — which he called "freak offs" — on Monday, June 16.
According to a report, two of the videos lasted 11 minutes, while a third clocked in at 39 minutes — however, the jury was only shown a portion of the footage.
Jury in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Case Watched 'Freak Off' Videos
The outlet claimed a Black female juror had a "furrowed" brow and "winced" while viewing the first clip, which was about 20-30 seconds long. Another Black female juror "moved uncomfortably in her seat and put her hand to her head as she watched."
The videos were played on a laptop, with the jurors all wearing headphones, though the report said "music" and "what appeared to be groaning" could faintly be heard in the courtroom.
The clips shown were filmed in October 2012.
The news outlet said "records indicated" that the music mogul's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura participated in a freak off during that time period "at the Trump International Hotel in New York with two male escorts." It's unclear if the mother-of-three was seen in the videos jurors viewed.
Prior to June 16, jurors had seen photo stills from the videos.
Diddy's Ex Cassie Ventura Participated in the Freak Offs
As OK! reported, Ventura has already testified in the trial, where she explained she took part in his parties because she felt the need to please her former boyfriend, whom she dated on and off from 2007 to 2018.
When former male escort Shawn Dearing talked in court, he admitted that the freak offs "overall, the tone was a little darker towards the last times I'd seen them. I got to see the dark side of things."
Dearing said Ventura's demeanor during their final "freak offs" was, "I'm here, I have to perform. Let's do this."
"It was more of a ‘doing this to please him’ type of spirit overall. I can tell when the energy was different," he insisted.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Abused Ex Cassie Ventura
Ventura also feared retaliation, as she said the Bad Boy Records founder was abusive during their romance.
In court, photos were displayed of Ventura sporting bruises all over her body.
Diddy's violent behavior was also seen in a leaked video obtained by CNN last year, with the clip showing him kicking her while she laid on a hotel hallway in 2016.
In court, a security guard who worked at the hotel at the time testified that Combs paid him and other staffers off to obtain what he believed was the only copy of the video.
Combs was arrested in September 2024 on charges of trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
He pleaded not guilty, with the trial kicking off in May.