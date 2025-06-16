or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Sean Diddy Combs
NEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Jurors 'Winced' and Looked 'Uncomfortable' When Shown Sexual 'Freak Off' Videos in Court

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: mega

The jury watched footage from Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'freak offs' in court.

By:

June 16 2025, Published 5:43 p.m. ET

The jurors in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trafficking trial were shown videos from the rapper's s-- parties — which he called "freak offs" — on Monday, June 16.

According to a report, two of the videos lasted 11 minutes, while a third clocked in at 39 minutes — however, the jury was only shown a portion of the footage.

Jury in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Case Watched 'Freak Off' Videos

sean diddy combs trial jurors winced showed freak off video
Source: mega

A report said a female juror 'winced' when shown a video clip from Sean 'Diddy' Combs' s-- parties.

The outlet claimed a Black female juror had a "furrowed" brow and "winced" while viewing the first clip, which was about 20-30 seconds long. Another Black female juror "moved uncomfortably in her seat and put her hand to her head as she watched."

The videos were played on a laptop, with the jurors all wearing headphones, though the report said "music" and "what appeared to be groaning" could faintly be heard in the courtroom.

sean diddy combs trial jurors winced showed freak off video
Source: mega

The footage the jury was shown was from 2012.

The clips shown were filmed in October 2012.

The news outlet said "records indicated" that the music mogul's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura participated in a freak off during that time period "at the Trump International Hotel in New York with two male escorts." It's unclear if the mother-of-three was seen in the videos jurors viewed.

Prior to June 16, jurors had seen photo stills from the videos.

Diddy's Ex Cassie Ventura Participated in the Freak Offs

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

sean diddy combs trial jurors winced showed freak off video
Source: mega

A former escort who was hired for one of Diddy's 'freak offs' said Cassie Ventura seemed to participate only to 'please' her ex.

As OK! reported, Ventura has already testified in the trial, where she explained she took part in his parties because she felt the need to please her former boyfriend, whom she dated on and off from 2007 to 2018.

When former male escort Shawn Dearing talked in court, he admitted that the freak offs "overall, the tone was a little darker towards the last times I'd seen them. I got to see the dark side of things."

Dearing said Ventura's demeanor during their final "freak offs" was, "I'm here, I have to perform. Let's do this."

"It was more of a ‘doing this to please him’ type of spirit overall. I can tell when the energy was different," he insisted.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Abused Ex Cassie Ventura

Ventura also feared retaliation, as she said the Bad Boy Records founder was abusive during their romance.

In court, photos were displayed of Ventura sporting bruises all over her body.

Diddy's violent behavior was also seen in a leaked video obtained by CNN last year, with the clip showing him kicking her while she laid on a hotel hallway in 2016.

In court, a security guard who worked at the hotel at the time testified that Combs paid him and other staffers off to obtain what he believed was the only copy of the video.

sean diddy combs trial jurors winced showed freak off video
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Combs was arrested in September 2024 on charges of trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He pleaded not guilty, with the trial kicking off in May.

