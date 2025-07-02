Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Cassie Ventura's Attorney Says Singer Will 'Continue to Fight' After Rapper Is Found Not Guilty of Trafficking and Racketeering
After the verdict in the Sean “Diddy” Combs was reached, Cassie Ventura’s attorney spoke out.
"This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023,” Douglas H. Wigdor said in a statement to OK!, acknowledging Ventura’s civil lawsuit is what is believed to have started the investigation into Combs in the first place.
Cassie's Attorney's Statement
“Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of s-- trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution,” Wigdor continued. “By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice. We must repeat – with no reservation – that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial.” Wigdor noted Ventura “displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion.”
“This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors,” he concluded.
The Verdict
As OK! reported, the jury found Combs not guilty of count one, the alleged racketeering conspiracy, not guilty of count two, the s-- trafficking of Ventura and not guilty of count four, the alleged s-- trafficking of his former girlfriend, identifying under the pseudonym Jane.
Combs was found guilty of counts three and five — the Mann Act Transportation of both Ventura and Jane.
The Freak Offs
As OK! shared, Ventura testified at Combs' trial on May 13.
According to a news outlet, she explained to the jury that within the first year of their romance, "Sean proposed this idea, this sexual encounter that he called voyeurism." She said it involved "setting up this experience" and "performing" for Combs, who would instruct her and a male escort during the "performances," a.k.a. a "freak off."
"I just remember my stomach falling to my butt, just the nervousness and confusion in that moment," she noted, adding she didn't understand how her sleeping with someone else would be a "turn on" for Combs. Still, she complied because she's a "total people pleaser" and Combs was controlling.
Physical Abuse
During her testimony, Ventura also opened up about Combs abusing her, claiming he would "knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head."
When Ventura first shared Combs was violent toward her, he denied it — but hotel surveillance video from 2016 leaked online, exposing his bad behavior. The horrific footage showed the Bad Boy bigwig kicking his then-girlfriend as she laid on the ground in a hallway.
Diddy posted an apology video on Instagram, sharing, "It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f----- up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses."
“My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” he added. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”