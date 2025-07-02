Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Cassie Ventura's Attorney Says Singer Will 'Continue to Fight' After Rapper Is Found Not Guilty of Trafficking and Racketeering

"This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023,” Douglas H. Wigdor said in a statement to OK!, acknowledging Ventura’s civil lawsuit is what is believed to have started the investigation into Combs in the first place.

“Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of s-- trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution,” Wigdor continued. “By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice. We must repeat – with no reservation – that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial.” Wigdor noted Ventura “displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion.”

“This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors,” he concluded.