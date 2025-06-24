or
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Shocking Testimony Uncovered in Week 7 as Prosecution Nears Conclusion

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: Mega

During Week 7 of Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ trial, key witness Jane shared she contracted infections 'almost every week' from the rapper's reported 'freak offs.'

By:

June 24 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

In the ongoing trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs, testimony from a witness known as "Jane" revealed alarming details about her experiences during her time with the music mogul. As the prosecution prepares to rest its case, Jane recounted the physical toll of their encounters.

Jane disclosed that she suffered from urinary tract infections and yeast infections "almost every week" due to the hours-long sexual sessions, which led her to take antibiotics regularly.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: Mega

Jane said she endured pain during long sexual encounters with the rapper at hotels.

Article continues below advertisement

At times, Jane admitted she engaged in sexual activity before fully recovering from her UTIs, experiencing soreness in her pelvic area during "100 percent" of their "hotel nights." Jane stated these encounters sometimes lasted over 24 hours, with the longest being three and a half days.

Despite the significant discomfort, Jane explained that she chose not to inform Combs of her pain. "I didn’t want to indicate any negativity," she stated.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: Mega

Jane testified that the star pressured her to get nipple piercings despite painful infections.

Article continues below advertisement

The pain, Jane testified, extended beyond the bedroom. She revealed that Combs requested she get her nipples pierced, claiming it would "really turn him on and that's what he wanted from his girl." However, after experiencing issues with the piercings, including snagging, bleeding and infections, Jane ultimately decided to remove them.

Her decision did not sit well with Combs. "He was OK with it at first," she said. "But then I could tell he was getting impatient with how long it was taking me to put them back in." Jane recalled Combs’ frustration when he asked, "Where are my piercings? This is the last time I see you when you don't have any piercings on."

MORE ON:
P. Diddy

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: Mega

Jane alleged the music mogul asked her to smuggle drugs.

Article continues below advertisement

Jane is a key witness in Combs' ongoing s-- trafficking trial. Both met during a "girls' trip" in 2020 with a friend who was dating the rapper.

Jane testified that Combs started sharing sexual fantasies involving her with other men and engaging in role-playing in 2021. She initially agreed to go along, thinking it would be a one-time event to make him happy, but these would later on lead to the controversial and routine "freak offs."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: Mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' defense claim the relationship with Jane was consensual.

She also accused Combs of making her his "drug mule" at least twice, smuggling pills in her checked luggage on commercial flights. She also said she used some of the drugs with him and experienced blackouts from ecstasy he gave her.

The defense asserted that all sexual activities were consensual and also challenged Jane's credibility, suggesting she pursued the relationship for money and luxury, citing rent payments, lavish gifts and cash transfers.

