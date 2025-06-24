Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Shocking Testimony Uncovered in Week 7 as Prosecution Nears Conclusion

Jane disclosed that she suffered from urinary tract infections and yeast infections "almost every week" due to the hours-long sexual sessions, which led her to take antibiotics regularly.

In the ongoing trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs , testimony from a witness known as " Jane " revealed alarming details about her experiences during her time with the music mogul. As the prosecution prepares to rest its case, Jane recounted the physical toll of their encounters.

Despite the significant discomfort, Jane explained that she chose not to inform Combs of her pain. "I didn’t want to indicate any negativity," she stated.

At times, Jane admitted she engaged in sexual activity before fully recovering from her UTIs, experiencing soreness in her pelvic area during "100 percent" of their "hotel nights." Jane stated these encounters sometimes lasted over 24 hours, with the longest being three and a half days.

The pain, Jane testified, extended beyond the bedroom. She revealed that Combs requested she get her nipples pierced, claiming it would "really turn him on and that's what he wanted from his girl." However, after experiencing issues with the piercings, including snagging, bleeding and infections, Jane ultimately decided to remove them.

Her decision did not sit well with Combs. "He was OK with it at first," she said. "But then I could tell he was getting impatient with how long it was taking me to put them back in." Jane recalled Combs’ frustration when he asked, "Where are my piercings? This is the last time I see you when you don't have any piercings on."