Sean 'Diddy' Combs Threatens Ex-Girlfriend After Denying Her Request for Condom in Disturbing Courtroom Audio of 'Freak Off'

Sean "Diddy" Combs didn't want his women wearing protection while in bed with other men, it seems.

On Thursday, June 5, an eerie audio recording was played for jurors in court from one of the music mogul's alleged "freak off" gatherings amid the disgraced rapper's ongoing trafficking and racketeering trial.

In the recording, which was taken on a phone, a woman testifying in court as Jane Doe could be heard asking for a condom when Combs intervened and allegedly made her continue without one.