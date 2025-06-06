Sean 'Diddy' Combs Threatens Ex-Girlfriend After Denying Her Request for Condom in Disturbing Courtroom Audio of 'Freak Off'
Sean "Diddy" Combs didn't want his women wearing protection while in bed with other men, it seems.
On Thursday, June 5, an eerie audio recording was played for jurors in court from one of the music mogul's alleged "freak off" gatherings amid the disgraced rapper's ongoing trafficking and racketeering trial.
In the recording, which was taken on a phone, a woman testifying in court as Jane Doe could be heard asking for a condom when Combs intervened and allegedly made her continue without one.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Ignored Girlfriend's Request for Condom
In Lower Manhattan federal district court on Thursday, jurors could hear a man identified as a male escort appearing to have s-- with Doe when she asked him to look for a condom and is interrupted by Combs himself.
"What are you guys doing?" he asked the pair. "What do you guys want?"
"You promised," Doe reminded the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper, though Combs didn't want to hear it.
The Bad Boy Records founder scolded: "You are just taking that d---."
He later warned, "if you don’t touch yourself right now."
Doe was present in the courtroom as the audio played and said on the stand, "my understanding [at that point] was that my request was denied and that I should move on."
When she was done having intercourse with both the escort and Combs, Doe detailed in court how she would shower, change her outfit and get ready for the next "entertainer."
'Freak Offs' Made Jane Doe Exhausted
Prosecutors asked Doe if she ever got tired during the sexcapades, as the anonymous woman muttered "yes" through tears and recalled how she would try informing Combs of her fatigue through "little faces."
Because of her exhaustion, Doe said she'd take several doses of ecstasy in order to be able to perform during "freak offs" — at least one of which allegedly lasted for 18 hours.
The woman would try speeding up the process by rushing into s-- with the "entertainers, however, Combs reportedly made her slow down.
Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trafficking Trial
The disturbing "freak off" audio recording was shown in court on day 18 of Combs' trial — which began in May, less than one year after the record executive was arrested in September 2024 on charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Combs pleaded not guilty to all charges made against him and has denied every allegation of sexual assault and related claims made against him.
His trial took a wild turn this week when his attorney Marc Agnifilo was warned by judge Arun Subramanian that Combs would be thrown out of the courtroom for his "absolutely unacceptable" behavior after the rapper was "nodding vigorously" and making eye contact with jurors as someone was being questioned on the stand.