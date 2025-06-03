Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Woman Booted From Courtroom After Screaming Out in Support of the Rapper

An unidentified woman attending Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial on Tuesday, June 3, was escorted from the NYC courtroom after she burst out screaming in support of the rapper, who's on trial after pleading not guilty to s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

According to a report, the woman shouted "Diddy" several times before yelling at Combs, "These motherf------ are laughing at you."