Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Woman Booted From Courtroom After Screaming Out in Support of the Rapper

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs received support from an unidentified woman before she was kicked out of the courtroom.

By:

June 3 2025, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

An unidentified woman attending Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial on Tuesday, June 3, was escorted from the NYC courtroom after she burst out screaming in support of the rapper, who's on trial after pleading not guilty to s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

According to a report, the woman shouted "Diddy" several times before yelling at Combs, "These motherf------ are laughing at you."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Supporter Causes Chaos in Courtroom

sean diddy combs trial woman booted courtroom screaming support
Source: mega

A female supporter of Sean 'Diddy' Combs was kicked out of his trial.

She was also accused of stating, "You're laughing at a black man's legacy" and "pull your gun out ninja, I dare you."

Another report alleged she exclaimed, "Everyone is laughing at Diddy. It's not right what they’re doing to him! People are trying to do you wrong."

The father-of-seven didn't react to the chaos, though it did slightly delay proceedings for that day.

Former Hotel Security Guard Testifies in Court About Abuse Video

sean diddy combs trial woman booted courtroom screaming support
Source: cnn

After the incident was settled, Eddy Garcia testified about seeing the video footage of Combs abusing ex Cassie Ventura.

Once the drama was settled, Eddy Garcia was called to testify. He worked as a security guard at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016 on the day the rapper was seen violently kicking and dragging ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in surveillance video footage from a hallway.

Garcia claimed Combs paid off security $100,000 in cash to obtain what he believed was the only copy of the video. Garcia admitted he was worried about accepting the bribe, especially if Ventura decided to file charges against the mogul.

However, Diddy convinced him he would be fine, assuring the guard Ventura "wanted [the video] gone too."

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

"He kept repeating that I sounded like a good guy and he said I could help with the video footage. He said it would ruin his career. I apologized and told him I was only a security officer and didn't have access," Garcia said on the stand. "I did not have the credentials to get to the server room where the original footage was."

Garcia informed his boss, who got hold of a USB with the footage. Garcia then gave it to Combs, who made him sign a NDA that came with a $1 million fee if violated, and he gave him the $100,000 in cash in return. Garcia split the money with two of his colleagues.

Combs Paid Hotel Security $100,000 for the Video Footage

sean diddy combs trial woman booted courtroom screaming support
Source: mega

Though Diddy thought he had the only copy of the footage, CNN released it last year.

Despite making the deal, CNN released the footage in May 2024 after Combs denied ever attacking Ventura.

He then apologized for his behavior in a social media video, expressing, "I was f----- up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

"I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. Had to go into therapy, go into rehab," he continued. "Had to ask God for His mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."

Combs was arrested in September 2024, with Ventura having already testified about the abuse she endured during their on-off romance, which spanned from 2007 to 2018.

