Sean 'Diddy' Combs Paid $100,000 for Cassie Ventura Hotel Assault Video, Security Guard Testifies

Eddy Garcia, who worked security at the hotel where the infamous abuse recording was captured, said under oath in Lower Manhattan federal district court on Monday, June 2, that Combs handed over a paper bag with $100,000 in it after bribing him to give up the footage.

The guard recalled being concerned about potentially falling into legal trouble for handing over the video, especially if Ventura ended up filing a police report against her then-boyfriend.

The Bad Boy Records founder, however, allegedly insisted Garcia "didn't have to worry about it" because the "Long Way 2 Go" singer "wanted it gone too."

Combs supposedly even called Ventura on the phone so she could assure the security guard she was OK with him handing over the tape, as she "had a movie coming out" and didn't want the situation exposed