Sean 'Diddy' Combs Paid $100,000 for Cassie Ventura Hotel Assault Video, Security Guard Testifies
Sean "Diddy" Combs tried desperately to keep the video of him beating Casandra "Cassie" Ventura from being released to the public in 2016.
The disgraced music mogul allegedly paid a whopping $100,000 in cash for what he was told was the only copy of surveillance footage capturing him kicking, dragging and physically assaulting his then-girlfriend at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles almost a decade ago, a security officer testified amid Combs' ongoing trafficking, racketeering and prostitution-related trial.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Handed Security Guard $100,000 in Cash for Abuse Footage
Eddy Garcia, who worked security at the hotel where the infamous abuse recording was captured, said under oath in Lower Manhattan federal district court on Monday, June 2, that Combs handed over a paper bag with $100,000 in it after bribing him to give up the footage.
The guard recalled being concerned about potentially falling into legal trouble for handing over the video, especially if Ventura ended up filing a police report against her then-boyfriend.
The Bad Boy Records founder, however, allegedly insisted Garcia "didn't have to worry about it" because the "Long Way 2 Go" singer "wanted it gone too."
Combs supposedly even called Ventura on the phone so she could assure the security guard she was OK with him handing over the tape, as she "had a movie coming out" and didn't want the situation exposed
Cassie Ventura Claimed to Want the Video Gone Too, Officer Testifies
Before paying the officer, Combs made Garcia, his boss Bill Medrano and other security guards on the scene give him their IDs.
He additionally asked Garcia do sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and another document stating that the employee had given Combs the only copy of the video.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Had Security Guard Sign NDA
A picture of the NDA was shown in court and showcased how Garcia agreed to pay $1 million if there was a breach of agreement.
After presenting Garcia with the wad of cash, Combs curiously asked him how he'd be spending the money and allegedly advised him not to "make any big purchases."
Garcia testified that he gave Medrano $50,000, another officer $22,000 and kept $30,000 for himself, which he spent on a used car, paid for in cash so the money never deposited into a bank account. He admitted to not reporting the payment on his taxes.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Worried Video Would 'Ruin His Career'
As for why Combs was so determined to destroy evidence of him abusing Ventura, Garcia claimed the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper "was concerned that this video would get out and ruin his career."
When trying to get the footage, Garcia said Combs himself spoke to the security guard on the phone and reportedly promised to "take care of" the hotel staffer if he successfully helped him out.
After speaking with Medrano — who agreed to do it for a $50,000 cash prize in return — Garcia informed Combs they would comply, claiming the music mogul "sounded excited."
"Eddy, my angel. I knew you could help," Garcia recalled of what Combs allegedly told him.