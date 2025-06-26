Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is the 'Leader of a Criminal Enterprise,' Prosecutors Claim During Trafficking Trial's Chilling Closing Arguments

The prosecution proceeded to remind jurors of the various testimonies they heard over the past few weeks — specifically ones from Combs' ex-girlfriends Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and a woman who took the stand under the pseudonym Jane.

The government pointed out how both Ventura and Jane claimed they were forced to have intercourse with other men as Combs allegedly coerced them into performing sexual acts with escorts under his watch. Authorities believe he was able to do by creating fear under his control.

Prosecutors also re-touched on Combs' alleged physical abuse of Ventura and Jane — circling back to the 2016 incident in which the Bad Boy Records founder brutally beat the "Long Way 2 Go" hitmaker in the hallway of the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles, which was recorded on the building's security cameras.

In the tapes, Combs could be seen dragging Ventura by her hoodie back to their hotel room to supposedly complete her "freak off" performance.