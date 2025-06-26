Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is the 'Leader of a Criminal Enterprise,' Prosecutors Claim During Trafficking Trial's Chilling Closing Arguments
Sean "Diddy" Combs will soon know his fate — which could involve spending the rest of his life behind bars.
On Thursday, June 26, prosecutors began their closing arguments for the music mogul's federal trial in Lower Manhattan, months after Combs was arrested in September 2024 on s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Speaking to the jury, the government argued how Combs used his inner circle, money and powerful influence in the music industry to cover up the alleged crimes they claim he committed.
Prosecutors Give Closing Arguments in Diddy Trial
"Over the last several weeks, you’ve learned a lot about Sean Combs," Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Slavik said in court on Thursday. "He’s a leader of a criminal enterprise. He doesn’t take no for an answer."
"The brutal crimes at the heart of this case – s-- trafficking," the federal lawyer sternly stated.
Government Reminds Jury of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Alleged Physical Abuse
The prosecution proceeded to remind jurors of the various testimonies they heard over the past few weeks — specifically ones from Combs' ex-girlfriends Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and a woman who took the stand under the pseudonym Jane.
The government pointed out how both Ventura and Jane claimed they were forced to have intercourse with other men as Combs allegedly coerced them into performing sexual acts with escorts under his watch. Authorities believe he was able to do by creating fear under his control.
Prosecutors also re-touched on Combs' alleged physical abuse of Ventura and Jane — circling back to the 2016 incident in which the Bad Boy Records founder brutally beat the "Long Way 2 Go" hitmaker in the hallway of the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles, which was recorded on the building's security cameras.
In the tapes, Combs could be seen dragging Ventura by her hoodie back to their hotel room to supposedly complete her "freak off" performance.
Attorneys connected how eight years later, Combs reportedly abused Jane in a similar fashion by dragging her back to a house by her hair after becoming physically violent.
Again accusing him of running a criminal enterprise, Slavik claimed Combs thought "fame, wealth, and power put him above the law" and no one stopped him.
"He wouldn’t take no for an answer," the U.S. attorney reiterated.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense Prepares Their Summation
Combs’ defense is scheduled to begin their closing arguments on Friday, June 27, though the government preemptively objected his team’s alleged plan to bring up the current conflict in Iran during their statements.
"Given that the attorneys who will be giving summations won't be here tomorrow, I wanted to put something on the record that I hope will not be necessary, but my hope is that we don't have to object during defense summation," Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey declared after court concluded on Tuesday, June 24. "I really don't want to do that. So I just wanted to put on the record that we think it would be objectionable and crossing a line for any summation to bring up politics or current events or the propriety of this prosecution and the use of government resources. I would hope that Mr. Agnifilo would not cross over those lines, but I just wanted to say that if he did, I would object in the middle of his summation and ask the Court to instruct the jury to disregard any comments like that. So I just wanted to state that in advance of summations and the hope that it's not necessary."