Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura's Final 'Freak Offs' Became 'Darker,' Ex-Escort Claims: 'It Was Evil'
Sean "Diddy" Combs' former escort is shedding light on his final "freak offs" with Cassie Ventura.
Shawn Dearing — an ex-employee of the escort site Cowboys4Angels — spoke out in a recent interview about how he started noticing the concerning dynamic in Ventura and Combs' decade-long relationship toward the end of his sexual encounters with the couple.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Freak Offs' Turned 'Dark'
"I just would say overall, the tone was a little darker towards the last times I'd seen them," Dearing claimed. "I got to see the dark side of things."
The 37-year-old described Ventura's demeanor during their final "freak offs" as, "I'm here, I have to perform. Let's do this."
"It was more of a ‘doing this to please him’ type of spirit overall. I can tell when the energy was different," the model alleged, insisting Ventura, 38, had just been "playing her role."
Ex-Escort Calls Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Evil'
"It was evil ... and she was under that," Dearing declared.
He noted: "In my opinion, in that situation, she didn't know if this was a beast she could control or not anymore. So she was along for the ride, because she had to, because who knows? Who knows where this beast is going, and there's no way to tame it."
Dearing said he was first hired by Combs in late 2014 or early 2015, admitting the Bad Boy Records’ founder, 55, and Ventura’s identities were both concealed ahead of their initial interaction — though he was informed by his boss the clients were "A-list."
Former Diddy Escort Speaks Out
Dearing claimed he was booked for "more than a dozen" sessions with Combs and Ventura — which he alleged either took place at a bungalow at The Beverly Hills Hotel or a condo off of Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles, a property he believed belonged to the "Long Way 2 Go" singer.
In 2017, the model ditched escorting and moved back to his home state of Hawaii. Combs allegedly tried to hire him again, though he declined.
“I just kind of had to do a lot of personal soul searching, in a sense. I stepped away from that, realizing it was darker. Because honestly, I do care about these ladies. So I had to step away," he confessed.
“I never thought that [escorting] was part of my life plan," Dearing noted, acknowledging how he's "on a different path these days" and isn't bothered by what others think about his past.
"The truth is, I don't care what anyone says about me," he added. "If people would want to think negative thoughts about me, that's on them.”