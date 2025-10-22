Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Woke Up With a Knife to His Throat' in Prison Cell, Rapper's Friend Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Sean "Diddy" Combs was nearly attacked in his sleep while behind bars. According to his longtime friend Charlucci Finney, a fellow inmate at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center somehow snuck into the rapper's cell with a shiv, resulting in Combs waking up "with a knife to his throat." "I don’t know whether he fought him off or the guards came," Finney noted. "I just know that it happened."

Source: mega Sean 'Diddy' Combs' friend claimed a fellow inmate broke into the star's cell with a knife.

The star's pal believes the inmate's actions were more of a threat than a foiled attack, as if "his guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him." "It was probably a way to say, 'Next time you ain't gonna be so lucky.' Everything is intimidation," Finney explained. "But with Sean it won't work. Sean is from Harlem." Combs is currently in prison on a 50-month sentence after being found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The Star's Team Complained About Prison Conditions

Source: mega The rapper is currently serving a 50-month sentence at MDC in Brooklyn.

Since Diddy was arrested in September 2024, his lawyers have complained about the way inmates are treated at the infamous facility. "Living conditions at the MDC remain inhumane and the conditions seem unlikely to improve due to the aggressive government budget cuts," one of his attorneys wrote in a letter. "MDC routinely serves food that is expired and infested with maggots. The maggot-infested food captured in that photo is, unfortunately, not an uncommon experience." Earlier this month, Combs' legal team requested he be transferred to the low-security Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey "in order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts." A decision has yet to be made.

Will Donald Trump Pardon Diddy?

Source: mega President Donald Trump confirmed Combs asked him for a pardon.

As OK! reported, Donald Trump confirmed earlier this month that the Bad Boy Records founder reached out to him for a pardon. "A lot of people have asked me for pardons. I call him Puff Daddy. He has asked me for a pardon," the president revealed to the press. The POTUS was first asked about possibly helping Combs walk free in July, to which he said, "Well, he was essentially, I guess, sort of half innocent. Probably — I was very friendly with him but when I ran for office he was very hostile and it’s hard. So, I don’t know, it’s more difficult."

Source: mega The father-of-seven's legal team is trying to get him transferred to Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey, a low-security prison.